Saweetie Gets The Girls Ready For Summer With Her New Single ‘Nani’

Saweetie has just dropped a brand new summer anthem for the pretty girls with her new single and video, "Nani."

Published on May 19, 2024

2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals

Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage / Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Saweetie has us all ready for the summer! On Friday, May 16, the Bay Area rapper finally released her highly anticipated single, “Nani,” and it’s officially getting added to our summer time playlists!

Saweetie has been teasing the catchy single for weeks, sharing snippets of the song and video across her X (formally Twitter) and Instagram accounts. And on Friday, the rapper gave us all what we’ve been waiting for when she debuted the full single and its corresponding video, immediately sending the internet into a frenzy with her feel good lyrics and sensual dance moves.

The visuals for the single show the beauty getting ready for a pool party before she officially hits the party and gives us a full dance routine. In typical Saweetie fashion, the “My Type” rapper touts her glamorous lifestyle throughout the song, rapping, “Plane. Sprinter. Glam. To the club backdoor. Section. Shots. Another club. Two shows. One night. What’s that? A hunnid plus. Whole room full of bad b*****, it’s a lot of us.”

Check out the splashy video below.

Saweetie is known for making fun, upbeat and summer time music for everyone to look good, feel good, and have a good time. And “Nani” is the latest single to do just that!

“’Nani’ isn’t just a track; it’s the soundtrack to a good time,” she said of the single in a press release. “This track gives main character energy! This single has been a labor of love, and it’s just the beginning. I’ve been working on this new music for a while, and I’m excited to share more of this journey with you.”

We just love the energy that Saweetie brings to the music! And she definitely has us ready for summer time activities with our girls!

