See What Angela Simmons Wore On Her Cakes To Celebrate Yo Gotti’s Birthday

Angela Simmons' blue bikini makes a statement many won't forget.

Published on May 17, 2024

It’s Yo Gotti’s birthday, but we all got a present (and a message). 

Angela Simmons set the internet on fire with sexy beach photos celebrating her boyfriend’s birthday. The pictures, posted on her Instagram account, have already racked up several likes and comments and again put the hip-hop couple’s relationship in the spotlight.

Amid birthday wishes for Yo Gotti and eye-heart emojis for Angela’s banging body, fans also applaud the couples’ love. The bombshell beauty is proudly celebrating her man – and his most recent trip around the sun – and we aren’t mad at it! 

With the bae-cation shots, Angela is letting everyone know she and Gotti are still going strong. Keep scrolling to see how.

While vactioning in Turks and Caicos, Angela’s images capture the two with beautiful skies, clear water, and sandy areas. All eyes are on Angela in her recap photos and videos as she slays in a royal blue two-piece bikini. The entrepreneur’s natural curves are unapologetically on display.

Angela serves the girls in various poses, including one where fans see a clear view of Angela’s cakes. On them is the word “Gotti.”

Oop – we see you, Sis!

Alongside the photos, the starlet penned a short heartfelt message to her bae, which read: “Happy Birthday Babe 🎉❤️ #YouAllReadyKnow🤞🏽.”

Fans and followers have jumped into Angela’s comment section, expressing their admiration for the couple and their stunning display of affection. Supporters are loving the New Yorker’s cakes, too.

 “That’s how you pop off for ya king 🥰👸🏽🔥🤴🏽,” said one fan. “This is why people need to mind their business. Happy birthday 🎂 🥳 Gotti,” said another. And, “It’s the natural body and unfiltered for me ❤️! Natural curves are still a win 🌹,” posted another.

The hip-hop couple is drinking water, minding their business and still going strong.

While some rumor mills have alleged a breakup, Angela’s post shuts everything down. The pair is going strong, drinking their water, and minding their business. 

Angela and Yo Gotti are frequent travelers who have no problem showing affection. As HB reported, while vacationing in December 2023, Yo Gotti wore a black shirt featuring a glamorous photo of Angela. 

It’s clear the two don’t play about each other. Angela and her boo have been dating officially since January 2023.

Here’s to more celebrations, vacations, and bikini birthdays! Speaking of birthdays, see Yo Gotti’s recent social media recap below.

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

