10 Times Skai Jackson Gave Us Fashion Realness On The Red Carpet

Premiere Of Netflix's I Am Not Okay With This In Los Angeles, CA

Source: Charley Gallay / Getty

Skai Jackson is part of the Generation Z population that’s going to change the world. Whether it’s through advocacy, business, fashion, or acting, this group of inspirational teens are giving us a lesson on what it takes to have a strong work ethic.

Skai Jackson is more than just an actress. In 2016, she was listed as one of Time’s most influential teens. Acting since the age of 5, she’s managed a diverse career that includes working as a model, author, YouTuber and professional clapback queen. That, and she’s a fashion icon in the making.

The style queen makes each red carpet appearance worth watching. The girl can dress! Between hair, makeup, and wardrobe, she is often compared to a doll. Her big, bright eyes and petite size light up any and every red carpet she visits. Skai’s style is always age-appropriate: nothing is too racy, over-the-top or juvenile.  Yet, she still remains fashion-forward and classy.

Today, (4/8), Skai Jackson turns 20. This birthday milestone is worthy of some fashionable praise. We’re counting down 10 times the actress turned heads with her style, grace and beauty.

1. SKAI JACKSON AT THE PREMIERE OF NETFLIX’S “I AM NOT OKAY WITH THIS,” 2020

Premiere Of Netflix's I Am Not Okay With This In Los Angeles, CA Source:Getty

Skai Jackson attended the premiere of Netflix’s “I Am Not Okay With This” in a red and gold floral embroidered Malan Brenton blazer dress.

2. SKAI JACKSON AT META, 2020

META – Convened By BET Networks In Los Angeles, CA Source:Getty

Skai Jackson attended META in a super cute black Vitor Zerbinato matching set.

3. SKAI JACKSON AT THE 21ST ANNUAL WARNER BROS. AND INSTYLE GOLDEN GLOBE AFTER PARTY, 2020

21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party - Arrivals Source:Getty

Skai Jackson attended the 21st Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe After Party in a hot pink Red Valentino mini dress.

4. SKAI JACKSON AT THE TODAY SHOW, 2019

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 03, 2019 Source:Getty

Skai Jackson paid a visit to The Today Show clad in a plaid Vatanika dress.

5. SKAI JACKSON AT TLC’S GIVE A LITTLE AWARDS, 2019

TLC's Give A Little Awards 2019 Source:Getty

Skai Jackson attended TLC’s Give A Little Awards 2019 in a printed Manish Arora dress.

6. SKAI JACKSON SPOTTED IN New York CITY, 2019

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 30, 2019 Source:Getty

Skai Jackson used the NYC streets as her runway as she headed to her next meeting in a full on Zendaya x Tommy Hilfiger ensemble.

7. SKAI JACKSON AT BLACK GIRLS ROCK!, 2019

2019 Black Girls Rock! - Arrivals Source:Getty

Skai Jackson attended Black Girls Rock! in a printed Philosophy strapless mini dress.

8. SKAI JACKSON BEAUTYCON FESITVAL, 2019

Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019 - Day 2 Source:Getty

Skai Jackson attended Beautycon Festival Los Angeles in a fun, metallic Markus Lupfer skirt set.

9. SKAI JACKSON AT THE HOUSE OF UOMA PRESENTS THE LAUNCH OF UOMA BEAUTY, 2019

House Of Uoma Presents The Launch Of Uoma Beauty - The World's First "Afropolitan" Makeup Brand Source:Getty

Skai Jackson attended House Of Uoma Presents The Launch Of Uoma Beauty – The World’s First “Afropolitan” Makeup Brand in a silver dress partnered with a black blazer.

10. SKAI JACKSON AT THE PREMIERE OF DISNEY’S “THE LION KING”, 2019

Premiere Of Disney's "The Lion King" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Skai Jackson attended the Premiere Of Disney’s “The Lion King” in a metallic Cong Tri blazer dress, with jeweled, puffy shoulders.

