Beauty & Brains: Angel Reese Graduates From Louisiana State University

The Bayou Barbie is the newest member of the Class of 2024.

Published on May 18, 2024

The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Fresh off a whirlwind year that included a national championship win, historic sponsorship deals, a Met Gala appearance, and a standout WNBA Chicago Sky debut, Angel Reese has added another accomplishment to her growing list: college graduate. 

Angel was one of the nearly 5,000 students who crossed the Louisiana State University stage on Friday, May 17, and Saturday, May 18. She earned a degree in interdisciplinary studies with concentrations and minors in Communication Studies, Leadership Development, and Psychology.

Representing the Class of 2024, she is part of the university’s largest-ever Spring graduating class. Congratulations to the Bayou Barbie!

Angel took to Instagram today to celebrate her academic achievement. She uploaded a six-picture carousel post featuring her in a black suit, bombshell wavy hair, gold jewelry that read “AR,” and a custom graduation cap. Maddie Alexandria styled Angel’s graduation glam, and Trebreh Baaheth captured her shots.

“So now what? What was said? Oh, okay, that’s what I thought,” the baller beauty wrote on Instagram under her photos. “I graduated from THE LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY IN 4 YEARS ON TIME💋 I thought somebody without a college degree said sum.😘,” she continued.

Angel Reese dominates on and off the court despite what naysayers say.

angel reese Chicago Sky v Dallas Wings

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

While not over yet, Angel’s journey hasn’t been without its challenges and, honestly, unwarranted criticism. A brief benching earlier in the season led to questions about her academic standing.  However, the determined athlete silenced the doubters, balancing her studies with her role as a star player, leading LSU to the Elite Eight in the NCAA tournament.

Further, Angel received negative social media comments recently for attending the Met Gala. The WNBA rookie shut down chatter with a stellar game.

RELATED: Angel Reese Says Being Drafted Into The WNBA Is A ‘Dream Come True

On May 8, she tweeted to her naysayers, “So now yall can delete them drafts & tweets saying I shouldn’t have gone to the met gala & I can’t do both. I CAN DO ALL THINGS THROUGH CHRIST WHO STRENGTHENS ME😇.”

Then, the next day, Angel announced a new Good AmericanSky High” fashion campaign for tall women. Sis is unstoppable – and an undeniable force to be reckoned with.

Angel Reese continues to be goals on and off the court.  Refusing to be put in a box, she is an inspiration for younger generations. As a collegiate all-star, fashion influencer, professional WNBA player, and now a college graduate, we can’t wait to see what’s next for the stunning star.

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

