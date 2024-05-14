Subscribe
Gayle King Kicks Off Swimsuit Season On The Cover Of ‘Sports Illustrated’

Living her best life, the 69-year-old anchor takes a few modeling pointers from Tyra Banks.

Published on May 14, 2024

gayle king The 2024 Met Gala: "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Hold up, HB beauties! Our girl Gayle King is gracing the cover of Sports Illustrated’s (SI) Swimsuit Issue – and we are LIVING.

The award-winning journalist isn’t just slaying the cover—she is owning it! At 69, Gayle is out here redefining age, class, and beauty. So, we’re taking notes.

Keep scrolling for more.

Gayle King is ‘floating’ after seeing her ‘Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue’ cover.

Gayle’s new cover was revealed on May 14 on CBS Mornings.

“I’m floating, I’m floating, I can’t believe it,” Gayle smiled and said on air. She continued, “Never in my wildest dreams! Never, ever, ever.” Gayle’s live reaction and joy from this morning’s coverage warmed our hearts.

See the memorable moment below.

SI editor-in-chief MJ Day said they selected Gayle for her cover because she “not so gently reminds us that women are limitless and control their destinies.” We agree.

Gayle’s magazine moment shatters stereotypes and oozes grown and sexy. Forget the age limit on feeling fabulous or looking good – Gayle’s showing us how it’s done.

Gayle takes a few pointers from Tyra Banks on modeling.

Gayle traveled to Mexico for her swimsuit debut. Photographed by Yu Tsai, the ‘glam-ma’ showcased her modeling prowess in a variety of outfits in yellow, gold, tangerine, and green prints.

For her cover, Gayle wore an EVARAE one-piece swimsuit and matching cover-up. “I wanted tasteful cleavage, and they delivered on all of that,” Gayle said during an interview with People about the style of her images.

Gayle’s new cover is one of four published by the legacy publication to celebrate their 60th anniversary. Other cover girls include Chrissy Teigen, Hunter McGrady, and Kate Upton. SI will also drop 27 collectible covers with former cover stars like Winnie Harlow and Tyra Banks to mark the historic moment.

Living her best life, Gayle shared time with Tyra during the shoot – and took some pointers. Gayle told People about her on-site lesson, “You realize when you’re around models who know what the hell they’re doing, it really does require a different kind of skill set — you can tell the difference between their poses and mine. Theirs are so natural. Tyra, by the way, was showing me how to pose. I liked having a personal lesson from Tyra Banks.”

Yesss, Sis! We love to see it. Gayle’s new Sports Illustrated issue hits newsstands on May 17.

