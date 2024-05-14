Subscribe
Lifestyle

EXCLUSIVE: Danielle Brooks Opens Up About Motherhood, Career, And Self-Care

In a candid conversation with HelloBeautiful, Brooks shared insights into her journey through motherhood, the influence it's had on her career, and the importance of self-care while balancing the demands of both roles.

Published on May 14, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Danielle Brooks for pampers

Source: Courtesy of Pampers / Pampers

Oscar-nominated superstar Danielle Brooks brought all the love and Black Girl Magic to the “Love the Change” Mother’s Day event. Held at the Wythe Hotel in Brooklyn, NY, it spotlighted Pampers’ latest parent-friendly innovation, a 360 Stretchy waistband.

In a candid conversation with HelloBeautiful, Brooks shared insights into her journey through motherhood, the influence it’s had on her career, and the importance of self-care while balancing the demands of both roles.

Reflecting on the transformative impact of motherhood, Brooks expressed how it has reshaped every aspect of her life, from her career choices to daily routines. She emphasized the challenges of embracing change, particularly in the early stages of motherhood, but underscored the importance of accepting and adapting to new experiences.

“Motherhood has changed everything, from the choices that I make, with the roles that I choose, from where I live to what I do, what time I go to bed, everything. It’s changed everything about my life. But I enjoy it.”

Brooks revealed her partnership with Pampers, highlighting the alignment of the brand’s values with her own experiences as a mother. “It made sense for me obviously ’cause I have a little one, and obviously, I had to change diapers,” she explained. “And so when they called me, I didn’t have to be a liar about what I felt.”

Offering advice to new mothers, Brooks stressed the significance of remaining calm amidst challenges, advocating for self-compassion and patience. “Just to stay calm,” she advised. “You know, the more we stay calm, our child will stay calm as well, and you’ll find out how to navigate that.”

Sharing a poignant moment from her journey as a mother, Brooks discussed the balancing act between her career aspirations and maternal responsibilities. “Understanding that me working is in favor of her too,” she said. “It’s showing her that you can go follow your dreams and do the things you want to do.”

On the topic of self-care, Brooks acknowledged the difficulties of maintaining balance while immersed in work commitments. “I do better at self-care when I’m not on a set,” she admitted. “But I’m trying this time around when I started shooting ‘Peacemaker 2’ to really work on that.”

As she continues to navigate the intertwining paths of motherhood and career, Danielle Brooks remains steadfast in her commitment to embracing change, advocating for self-compassion, and prioritizing holistic well-being for herself and her family.

DON’T MISS…

Danielle Brooks, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Issa Rae & More Snag SAG Nominations

See Danielle Brooks’ Fabulous Fringe Moment At The 2024 Producers Guild Awards

 

RELATED TAGS

danielle brooks Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Mama Tina Lawson’s Latest Fashion Look Will Have You Gagging

28th Annual Webby Awards
Style & Fashion

Keke Palmer Shut Down The Webby Awards In A Striking Sergio Hudson Gown

Coi Leray Is The Face Of The 'Start With Sneakers' Foot Locker Campaign And The Shoes Are Hot
Style & Fashion

Coi Leray Is The Face Of The ‘Start With Sneakers’ Foot Locker Campaign And The Shoes Are Hot

Danielle Brooks for pampers
Lifestyle

EXCLUSIVE: Danielle Brooks Opens Up About Motherhood, Career, And Self-Care

Koshie Mills Presents Heirs Of Afrika 6th Annual International Women Of Power Awards Luncheon Hosted By Loni Love 11 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Gallery: Osas Ighodaro, Toke Makinwa, Chioma Ikokwu & More Slay The 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

Gold Gala 2024 - Founders Party 7 items
Style & Fashion

HB Style Roundup: See The Unforgettable Celebrity Fashion Moments We Caught This Weekend

2024 Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit Presents Mary J. Blige
Celebrity

Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Concert Was The Perfect Way To Celebrate Mother’s Day Weekend

Champion "No Permission" Collection unveil
Style & Fashion

Champion Takes Streetwear To The Next Level With Their ‘No Permission’ Collection

Trending
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 11, 2023
Entertainment

Van Hunt Posted His Girlfriend Halle Berry’s Cakes In A Mother’s Day Post And We Can’t Stop Staring

Aly Raisman, Halle Bailey And More At The Aerie REAL Fest - Atlanta, Georgia - 3.23 10 items
Entertainment

Here’s How Our Faves Celebrated Mother’s Day

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 12, 2024
Style & Fashion

Rihanna Owned New York In These 3 Must-See Looks

Happy black lady applying lip balm moisturizing care for skin 7 items
Beauty

These 7 Must-Have Beauty Products Will Enhance Your Glam Session

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close