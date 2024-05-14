Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Keke Palmer Shut Down The Webby Awards In A Striking Sergio Hudson Gown

Just when we thought Keke Palmer was taking some days from slaying, the multihyphenate amazes us again.

Published on May 14, 2024

28th Annual Webby Awards

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Keke Palmer owned the 28th Annual Webby Awards last night in a riveting gown by Sergio Hudson. The actress looked stunning as she sashayed on the red carpet and later on the stage, accepting the Special Achievement Award for her many contributions.

28th Annual Webby Awards

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Keke Palmer Stuns at the Webby Awards In Sergio Hudson

Palmer has been in her 90s fashion bag lately, and the dress she donned last night falls right into that retro category. The mother looked fabulous in a simple yet chic satin ensemble, accentuating her curves and adding elegance to her already-classy aura. The champagne-colored gown featured a strapless corset top and floor-length a-line skirt. Palmer accessorized the look with glowing brown skin, hoop earrings, bracelets, platform heels, and long, flowing, loose curls. Her makeup was natural and flawless, complementing the gown perfectly.

28th Annual Webby Awards

Source: Michael Loccisano / Getty

Not only has Palmer been dominating the fashion world, but she has also been slaying as an actress, host, and entrepreneur. She accepted the Webby Special Achievement award for her many endeavors, including her acting career, activism, and hosting duties for her digital brands Baby, This Is Keke Palmer and KeyTV

28th Annual Webby Awards

Source: Dave Kotinsky / Getty

Upon accepting the award, the Illinois native expressed her gratitude to the audience and fans by saying, “I’m blessed to do this.”

She took to her Instagram to expound on her appreciation by captioning a post with, “Thank you to the @thewebbyawards for acknowledging me with the Best Host and the Special Achievement Award. It was a fabulous night,@amberruffin was an awesome MC. Was a blessing spending it with my family and colleagues! 💖💖💖.”

Other Webby Award winners include Laverne Cox, Shannon Sharpe, and Jerrod Carmichael.  Established in 1996, the Webby Awards honors individuals, brands, and organizations making waves on the Internet. 

To see all the winners and best moments from last night’s show, click here.

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

