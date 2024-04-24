Subscribe
Daniel "Julez" Smith Jr. Talks Loving Basketball, Catfish, And Runway Fashion With 'Vogue'

Julez tells the legacy fashion publication he loves sweatpants, sports, and 'Queen Sugar.'

Published on April 24, 2024

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE

Luar RTW Fall 2024 - Backstage

Source: WWD / GettyIt’s Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr.’s turn now.

Julez” Smith has been taking the fashion world by storm since we first saw him walk during Fashion Week Fall 2024. Not only because his cool demeanor, powerful presence, and strong, confident slay were the perfect complement to LUAR’s show that season but also because his famous mother, aunt, and grandmother were in the audience, witnessing the premiere moment at the same time.

Social media went into a frenzy once pictures and coverage went live.

With an at most 3-minute walk, Julez became one of the fashion industry’s most talked about up-and-coming models. While Solange, Beyonce, and Tina Knowles had something to do with it, Julez has been coming into his own for a long time.

The “Next Management” model sat down with Vogue this month to discuss his road to the runway while being a member of one of the world’s most famous families. Accompanying an editorial shoot we loved with designer pieces from Wales Bronner, Gucci, Marni, and LUAR, Julez got candid about the TV shows he loves, his style aesthetic, and his typical day.

Keep scrolling for highlights from Vogue’s “Introducing Julez Smith.”

Julez Smith describes his mother, Solange, as ‘one of the best-dressed people in the world.’

Solange knowles daniel "julez" smith jrAnd 14+ Foundation Partnership Party

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Julez says his road to fashion came ‘naturally.’ And we’re not surprised. At a young age, Julez attended industry events and shows, often pictured hand in hand with his mother, Solange. Julez told Vogue’s Leah Faye Cooper, “It came pretty naturally. Growing up, my grandma was doing costumes for my auntie and my mom, and I think my mom is one of the best-dressed people in the world. I just wanted to be fly and keep up with them—but I wanted to be on the modeling side.”

Julez Smith worked as an intern before his big break on the runway.

Versace - Runway - Milan Fashion Week - Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025

Source: Daniele Venturelli / Getty

Fans first saw Julez on the runway, but his experience in the industry started long before that. He told Vogue , “I’ve been wanting to model for a couple of yearsit just never really worked out. Luar was really my breakthrough. I was actually interning with them for a couple of months, and maybe like a week before the show they were just like, ‘Come to the casting.’ So I went to the casting and I got it.”

Julez Smith is like the rest of us – he loves comfy clothes.

julez smith jr. Tyler the Creator LV Men's Launch - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

While Julez would probably slay just about anything he puts on, he prefers a more casual style. He told Vogue, “I wear mostly streetwear and lots of baggy stuff, but I’m starting to get into high fashion—the Dries Van Noten, the Prada tees, the Loewe jackets. I like to be comfy but still fly. I rock sweats probably five days out of the week.

Julez Smith’s typical day includes basketball and, at times, hush puppies.

Julez played basketball in high school and continues the sport today. His typical day includes the time on the court, among other activities like hanging out with friends.  Julez told Vogue, “I’m trying to implement more working out into my routine, so I get up and play basketball for a couple of hours. Later I hang out with my friends, try to eat good food. It’s a bad habit, but I eat a lot of fried seafood: catfish, shrimp, hush puppies…”

Julez Smith has tried Cecred hair products.

World Premiere Of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé"

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

While fans loved Julez‘ style, cheekbones, and overall presence from New York to Milan, many also gagged over his long natural hair and braided style on the runway. Perhaps Cecred has something to do with his healthy hair? Julez told Vogue, “Yeah, my grandma tested it out on my hair before it came out. It’s really good.”

Read the entire article here.

Solange Knowles’ Son Daniel ‘Julez’ Smith Jr. Makes Runway Debut At Luar Fashion Show

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

