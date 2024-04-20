Subscribe
Justine Skye Goes Strawberry Blonde At Coachella And We Are Obsessed

The sexy songstress leans into a lighter shade for the star-studded desert festival - and we can't get enough.

Published on April 20, 2024

justine skye Revolve Festival 2024 At HOTEL Revolve, In Palm Springs

Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

Black women and blonde hair go together real bad – and we love it when our favorite “IT Girls” remind us of this ongoing love affair. The chic contrast of lighter hues with darker skin tones pops every time, making it a go-to choice for warmer months, vacations, or any time you simply want to stand out.

Singer Justine Skye reminds us why we love blonde with her take on the sensational shade at Coachella. With her melanin glowing in the sun, the star recently posed in a lighter hue for Instagram.

Keep reading for details.

Justine Skye is having ‘more fun’ in strawberry blonde and sheer lace.

Justine chose strawberry blonde for her Coachella moment. With its rich red and gold undertones and bronze-like finish, the “Collide” singer’s hair has us obsessed.

On April 20, Justine dropped a carousel of pictures in her sexy shade (and outfit). She complimented her hair with a sheer black and blue floral lace Victoria’s Secret bralette set. Over the set, Justine wears baggy denim jeans in a medium wash.

“On my way to the desert, weekend #2,” the 28-year-old captioned her post.

Within minutes of its posting, Justine’s fans hopped in her comment section loving her hair look. “The hair is absolutely TEAAA.😍🔥,” wrote one fan. “Love your new hair colour , suits you so good❤️,” commented another.

Justine Skye takes her blonde ambition on stage.

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

While we love Justine’s new hair, we’ve been obsessed with it for a minute. The “Collide” artist wore it to various Coachella events and premiered her lighter shade when taking the stage alongside Lil Yachty at the Mojave Tent during weekend one.

Justine exemplified the “Coachella cool-girl” aesthetic throughout her performance. She rocked a black leather motorcycle bomber jacket, black leather hot pants, and sleek grey stiletto pumps. Justine’s makeup carried this black-grey motif with ombre silver shadow and smokey black eyeliner.

While her fit made us gag, and she looked fabulous during her three-song set, her hair became the mane attraction. This time styled in a slicked-back ponytail, her blonde look stole the spotlight.

From the festival stage to the after-parties and everything in between, Justine’s blonde hair has us obsessed. And we’re taking notes for our next hair transformation.

Justine Skye Rocks An Itty Bitty Bikini For Her 28th Birthday 

Justine Skye Gives Us Style Goals In A Christopher Esber Gown

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

