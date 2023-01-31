Subscribe
HomeStyle & Fashion

Justine Skye Gives Us Style Goals In A Christopher Esber Gown

Justine Skye was spotted on Instagram giving us style goals in a Christopher Esber gown that we love.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
2019 BET Awards - Arrivals

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

Justine Skye’s face card never declines! The singer was recently spotted on Instagram after a talk show appearance where she posted a selfie of her glammed face and beautiful body, and we are in love!

The “What A Lie” singer showed her followers that she is still that girl when she took to the platform to share a stunning photo dump of herself after a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.  For her performance, the beauty donned a black Christopher Esber gown that fit like a glove and featured a deep v neckline to expose her midriff and toned abs. Her glowing skin was glammed to perfection as she wore dramatic lashes and clear gloss on her lips. As for her hair, she wore her locs in tight curls with a side part to accent her beautiful face, and of course, her edges were perfectly laid.

The starlet took to the social media platform to share a few photos of herself looking in the mirror and directly into the camera in a selfie style photo to show off her effortless style ahead of her talk show appearance. “I’m really like that,” she captioned the photo dump. Check it out below

 

Justine Skye just doesn’t miss when it comes to serving looks and fashion! Her face card never declines and neither does her style because she just keeps winning! Beauties, what do you think about Justine’s latest look? Did she nail it?

RELATED TAGS

justine skye most recent Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful
Just Added View All
2019 BET Awards - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Justine Skye Gives Us Style Goals In A Christopher Esber Gown

"Get Up Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical" - Press Night - VIP Arrivals
Entertainment News  |  Shar

Fans Are Swooning Over Eric Kofi-Abrefa And We Can’t Blame Them!

2022 American Music Awards - Red Carpet
Celebrity News  |  Marsha B.

Latto’s Panties Garner Almost 100K On eBay After Fan Shades Her For Wearing The Same Undies In Her Photos

Mother with infant daughter
Mommy Beautiful  |  tatayanayomary

#TheMommyCorner: Motherocity Is The First PostPartum App For Parents

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close