Beauty

These Three Setting Sprays Kept Tems Looking Flawless At Coachella

Take notes, Sis, because these makeup products are HOT GIRL SUMMER approved.

Published on April 18, 2024

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Tems was one of the many celebrity music starlets we swooned over seeing perform during the first weekend of Coachella. The Nigerian songstress brought the heat to the desert in a sizzling black sequin maxi dress and sang nine tantalizing songs.

Her set included “Essence,” “Avoid Things,” and “Higher.” Tems, who has a new album dropping in May 2024, called on celebrity friends like Wiz Kid and Justin Bieber for her stage set.

Tems Takes Over Coachella – Looking Flawless

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

While fans were captivated by her melodic voice, sexy stage presence, and Coachella festival realness, they were even more mesmerized by Tems’ bombshell beauty, which included a big-hair ponytail by Ashanti Lation and a face beat to the ‘gawds.

The 28-year-old looked absolutely flawless – and, despite the heat, remained that way throughout the set. Amid every note she belted out, every saunter she made, and every beat of sweat that dropped, her makeup did not move.

Tems’ beat had the security and staying power we all need in our lives, causing many to wonder what products she used before stepping on stage. Now we know.

Three Setting Sprays Every Makeup Girlie Needs This Summer

Kayla Perez, Tems’ makeup artist, dropped the cosmetics tea in a recent Instagram post. Helping all the makeup girlies look performance-ready this summer, Kayla shared three must-have setting sprays, instructions on how to use them, and application tips.

As you get ready for your next vacation, party, or date night with your bae, you’ll definitely want to take notes. And don’t worry—we’ve also added links to the products on Amazon at the bottom. While Kayla shares that she would not use all the products and steps daily, these tips and items are essential to your collection.

Get the secrets on how to look flawless like Tems below.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray

 

This product was the first used to set Tems’ final stage makeup. Beauty bloggers have described it as lightweight and long-lasting.

Shop Now

Onesize On till Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray

Made popular after Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour – as the product that kept Queen Bey flawless in the rain – this spray from Patrick Starr is a must-have in your collection. It is frequently sold out, so grab it when you can! Note, Tems’ artist also used One Size- Patrick Starr’s Secure The Sweat Waterproof Mattifying Primer with this look.

Shop Now

Kryolan Fixing Spray

While Kayla used all three products to finish Tems’ look, social media commenters loved this product. One fan wrote under Kayla’s post, “GF I practically went swimming in the ocean for my music video so I can ATTEST that a KP Face Beat DOES NOT move! Love/Miss you and you’re killing it.. well deserved ❤️.”

Shop Now

