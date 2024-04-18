Subscribe
Regina King Does A Style Switch-Up In Shanghai – And We Are Swooning!

Her futuristic fit is a moment - and belongs on the runway itself.

Published on April 18, 2024

Louis Vuitton Prefall 2024 Show

Source: Yanshan Zhang / Getty

Regina King’s most recent style choice hits different—and after seeing social media pictures of her outfit, we still can’t get enough. The actress was spotted this week attending Louis Vuitton’s Pre-Fall runway show in Shanghai, Japan. 

The luxury brand—which has dressed Regina in several unforgettable red carpet looks—debuted its newly labeled “Voyager” traveling show on April 18. The Voyager shows are a new concept embracing the “spirit of travel.” Various local settings and cultural hubs will be the backdrops for each presentation, creating a different fashion experience at each LV show.

According to Reuters, more than 1,000 A-listers, like Regina, were on hand to witness the debut show designed by artistic director Nicolas Ghesquière.  Pictures from the runway show a parade of colors and stripes, bomber jackets and vests, floral prints, and asymmetrical hemlines. 

FASHION-CHINA-WOMEN-LOUIS VUITTON

Source: HECTOR RETAMAL / Getty

Regina King serves the girls in Shanghai.

Styled by Wayman and Micah, Regina slayed at the premiere Voyager occasion. Her fit deserved time on the runway by itself.

The actress took her ‘fashion gloves off,’ wearing a grey monochromatic futuristic suit from Louis Vuitton. The suit consisted of a cropped jacket, a high-waisted, wide-cut skirt, and a cream turtleneck. With its impeccable tailoring, couture details, exaggerated shoulders, sculpted fit, whimsical drapery, and shining silver finishes, Regina’s fashion show outfit can only be described as one thing: A LEWK.

Regina accessorized her ensemble with cream booties, a PM reverse monogram cube purse, and a glammed-up beauty look. The “Shirley” star’s funky mullet with juicy curls, face-framing bangs, and eye-catching cut still has people talking.

See pictures of Regina’s runway-worthy lewk below.

We love it when a celebrity takes a risk in the name of fashion. Pushing the boundaries of style while trying out different trends is what art and expression are all about. 10s across the board, Regina! This look is fire.

