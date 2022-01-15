5 Times Regina King Gave Us An Effortless Slay

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Happy Birthday to the style maven, Regina King! Today (January 15) the Academy Award winner turns 51 years old, and when she’s not blowing us away in projects like Watchmen and The Harder They Fall, she’s busy turning heads with her effortless style.

Whether it’s the Oscar’s red carpet where she stole the show in a gorgeous all-white Oscar de la Renta gown, or if it’s the premiere of her film One Night In Miami when she dazzled us all in a custom Louis Vuitton dress, or at the amFAR Cannes event where she left us all speechless in a stunning Schiaparelli black and white ball-gown, Regina King is sure to give us a slay, and she’s sure to do it effortlessly.

While we’re celebrating this beauty’s 51st birthday today, let’s revisit five times that Regina King was our style goals and gave us an effortless slay.