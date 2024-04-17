Subscribe
Trending
Pop Culture

Simone Biles Says Jonathan Owens Is ‘The Sweetest’ Addressing Previous Social Media Backlash

"I thought it was hilarious at first, and then it hurt my feelings," the sports icon said recently.

Published on April 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
simone biles jonathan owens Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets

Source: Carmen Mandato / Getty

Someone queue up “Jolene” by Beyoncé Knowles Carter because Simone Biles said, ‘She’s going to stick by her man, and her man is going to stick by her.’ Breaking her silence after receiving social media backlash for an interview in which her husband, Jonathan Owens, said he considered himself “the catch” in their relationship, the Olympian shared her thoughts on the conversation and controversy.

Keep reading to see what she said during a wide-ranging interview with the “Call Her Daddy” podcast on April 17. 

Simone Biles describes Jonathan Owens as ‘the sweetest.’

To Simone’s surprise, the internet went into a frenzy after snippets of her husband on The Pivot podcast went viral in late December 2023. “I thought everything was OK, and then I go on Twitter and everybody’s like, ‘Divorce this man. He’s mean!'” Simone told the “Call Her Daddy” host this week. “I’m like, ‘He’s the sweetest. He praises the ground that I walk on.’ Truly, I’ve never met a man like him … he truly goes out of his way to do anything for me.”

RELATED: Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens: ‘Unbothered,’ Locked In,’ And In Love

Simone also defended her husband, saying his words were misunderstood. She explained that while Jonathan called himself a catch he never said that she was also not one. 

At the time of her husband’s interview, the young bride was in the room, listening to the recording live. Simone says she loves to support Jonathan and was happy for him to have his moment to shine.

Simone Biles says social media comments about her husband negatively affected her: ‘Don’t come for my family, never.’

Cincinnati Reds v Chicago White Sox

Source: Jamie Sabau / Getty

But while she cheered him on and felt secure in her marriage, she’s human. “I thought it was hilarious at first, and then it hurt my feelings,” the sports icon said. Then Simone’s feelings turned.

She continued, “One night, I broke down, and I’m like, ‘Why are you guys talking about my husband like this? You don’t know him’… That really hurt. For me, it’s like, talk about me all you want, but don’t come for my family, never.” 

In addition to getting candid about her feelings after social media reaction to her husband’s comments, Simone also opened up about other struggles. The decorated gymnast discussed the challenges she faces within the sports industry and how she manages being in the public eye. Simone remains an advocate for mental health, wellness, and self-care.

Simone and Jonathan continue to be blissfully in love – and taking over the sports world.

Simone’s podcast interview comes amid big changes for her and her hubby. Jonathan – formerly with the Green Bay Packers – is now signed to the Chicago Bears. And Simone remains one of the most talked-about gymnasts in the world. Her fans hope to see her take the global stage at the Paris Olympics in less than 100 days. 

Blissfully in love, the two are undoubtedly a super sports dynasty duo in the making. We are rooting for them!

RELATED

Simone Biles Named 2023 ‘AP Female Athlete Of The Year’

Simone Biles Is Engaged To Boyfriend Jonathan Owens: ‘THE EASIEST YES!

RELATED TAGS

Jonathan Owens Simone Biles Newsletter Simone Biles

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets
Pop Culture

Simone Biles Says Jonathan Owens Is ‘The Sweetest’ Addressing Previous Social Media Backlash

Nelly & Ashanti Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of E11EVEN Miami
Entertainment

Ashanti Confirms She Is Engaged – And Having A Baby With Nelly!

Taraji P. Henson Makes The 'TIME' 2024 'TIME100' List And It's Well-Deserved
Style & Fashion

Taraji P. Henson Is Uber Stylish On The ‘TIME100’ Cover

Premiere Of STARZ Season 2 Of "P-Valley" - Red Carpet
Style & Fashion

Savannah James Stands On Business At Dior’s Pre-Fall Fashion Show In A Blue Men’s Suit

Nicole Ari Parker
Style & Fashion

Nicole Ari Parker Says Motherhood Is Her Most Gratifying Role In Life

Fame Fridays At Greenhaus
Pop Culture

Jayda Cheaves Embraces Her Natural Beauty – And So Should Everyone Else

Nneka Ihim
Entertainment

Nneka Ihim Is Embracing A New Chapter After A ‘Disappointing’ ‘RHOP’ Experience

2024 WNBA Draft
Athletes

Angel Reese Says Being Drafted Into The WNBA Is A ‘Dream Come True’

Trending
2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 3
Beauty

Lauryn Hill’s Ocean Blue Eye Shadow Makes Waves At Coachella

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - April 12, 2024
Style & Fashion

Is Fur This Season’s Hottest Trend? According To Rihanna, It Just May Be

2023 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Hair

Doja Cat Rocks Hair Adorned Bikini & Shaves Her Head During Coachella Performance

55th Annual NAACP Awards - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Keke Palmer Exuded Big Boss Energy In A Lavender Michael Kors Pantsuit

Revolve Festival: The Seventh Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event
Style & Fashion

Teyana Taylor, Halle Bailey, And More Celebs Brought The Style To Coachella

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close