Simone Biles Is Engaged To Boyfriend Jonathan Owens: ‘THE EASIEST YES!’

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles will be heading to the altar soon!

On Feb. 15, the 24-year-old gymnast took to Instagram to announce her engagement to NFL star Jonathan Owens. The award-winning athlete has been dating the 26-year-old Houston Texans safety since August 2020.

“THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more!” Biles captioned a photo gallery of the moment Owens got down on one knee to propose. “Let’s get married FIANCÉ,” she gushed. The last slide of the photo series gave fans a closer look at the GOAT’s shiny oval cut ring that features a sparkly diamond-encrusted band.

In the comment section, Owens adorably replied to the photo:

“Ready for forever with you.”

The football player also recalled the special moment on his Instagram page, telling his fans and followers:

“Woke up this morning with a fiancée… she really had no clue what was coming.”

The couple celebrated their first anniversary together in 2021, but sadly, the pair were unable to spend time together for the joyous occasion because Biles was competing in the Tokyo Olympics. The Olympian still gushed about her relationship from miles away, writing about their first year of romance in a sweet post.

“Oops I forgot to tell y’all that we’ve been dating for more than a year, so happy past 1 year to the best thing that’s ever happened to you: ME,” Biles wrote.