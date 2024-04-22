Subscribe
Beauty

TRIED IT: SheaMoisture’s Whole Body Deo Cream Keeps You Fresh From Your Underarms To Your Unmentionables

SheaMoisture's Whole Body Deo Cream is coming in clutch to keep sweat and odor at bay.

Published on April 22, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
SheaMoisture Deo Range

Source: SheaMoisture / SheaMoisture

As someone who can sweat quickly, I always look for new ways to upgrade my routine. That said, my go-to deodorant typically keeps my pits sweat-free. However, sweat-stained clothing south of my armpits becomes a reality once the warm weather arrives. Thankfully, SheaMoisture’s Whole Body Deo Cream ($6.99, Target.com) is said to tackle the task seamlessly. 

In case you’ve been MIA, SheaMoisture has made its first foray into the deodorant space. The brand has released its Whole Body Deodorant collection, featuring the Whole Body Deo Cream and Whole Body Invisible Stick. Folks who prefer a traditional stick deodorant can enjoy a range of six scents, including a sensitive option made with nourishing ingredients. In addition, all options are approved by Black dermatologists. 

The new Whole Body Deo range product promises to provide all-day, all-over odor control, invisible application, and SheaMoisture’s signature Coconut and Hibiscus scent. Not to mention, the formula is free of aluminum, baking soda, and talc. 

Because spring is in full swing, I wanted to find a deodorant option that can easily tend to sweaty areas all over my body. So, now is the perfect time to usher in a new addition to my routine.

SheaMoisture’s Whole Body Deo Cream

The SheaMoisture team blessed me with the entire collection, but I decided to kick things off with the Whole Body Deo Cream. Cream body products can be intimidating since you never know how formulas pair well with others. However, I was pleasantly surprised with SheaMoisture’s new offering.

After a few days of using the deo cream under and in between my bust, thighs, bikini area, and crevices, I was smitten. The cream offers a light coconut and hibiscus fragrance that keeps me fresh all day. It paired well with my Kate Spade In Full Bloom Blush perfume ($23.94, Walmart.com) and Vaseline Radiant X Even Tone Nourishing Body Lotion ($13.99, Target.com). In addition, the deo cream did a wonderful job of keeping sweat at bay throughout the day.

SheaMoisture Deodorant

Source: Tatayana Yomary / Tatayana Yomary

Plus, the ergonomic packaging makes it easy to control how much product is dispersed. And the soft and silky cream absorbed quickly into my skin sans a sticky feel. 

Truthfully, I only broke a sweat during my rigorous 45-minute morning workout session. And while I may have looked like a sweaty mess, I did not smell like one. As the saying goes, a win is a win.

If you’re ready to broaden your horizons in the world of deodorants, the SheaMoisture Whole Body Deo Cream is a wise choice for your collection.

SheaMoisture’s deodorant range is available at CVS, Target, Walgreens, and Walmart.

DON’T MISS:

SheaMoisture Takes Hair Repair To New Heights With Its Bond Repair Collection

#ThisSkin: SheaMoisture’s Invigorating Body Wash Soothed My Severely Sun Burned Skin

Ari Lennox and SheaMoisture Celebrate Mother’s Day with New Campaign

RELATED TAGS

Newsletter

More from HelloBeautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
More From HelloBeautiful
Monica 2024 HelloBeautiful May Mother’s Day Cover
Pop Culture

Monica On Motherhood, The ‘Pink Friday 2’ Tour And Finding An ‘Amazing’ Love

Pop-Up Trap Music Museum Commemorating The 15th Anniversary Of Trap Music - Media Preview 10 items
Style & Fashion

Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, And Area Oh My! Monica’s Best Style Moments On IG

Celebrities At The 67th NBA All-Star Game: Team LeBron Vs. Team Stephen 8 items
Celebrity Kids

10 Celebrity Kids We’re Obsessed With

2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Show
Hair

Beyoncé Shows Fans Her Cécred ‘Wash Day Ritual’ In New Instagram Video

SheaMoisture Deo Range
Beauty

TRIED IT: SheaMoisture’s Whole Body Deo Cream Keeps You Fresh From Your Underarms To Your Unmentionables

TV One Presents The 6th Annual URBAN ONE HONORS: Best In Black - Inside - Arrivals
Entertainment

Mary J Blige, A Tribe Called Quest, And More Get Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Fat Joe & Friends In Concert - New York, NY
Entertainment

Ashanti Performs Showing Off Her Adorable Baby Bump – For The First Time

Kash Doll Hype Hair Cover Reveal Party
Entertainment

Kash Doll Is Glowing While Celebrating Her Baby Sprinkle For Daughter Klarity

Trending
Monica HelloBeautiful Cover Shoot Interview
3:10
Entertainment

Monica Dishes On Balancing Motherhood And Career

BTS: Monica May 2024 HelloBeautiful Cover
0:01
Entertainment

BTB: Monica Is Our Mother’s Day Cover Star

Pre-GRAMMY Gala & GRAMMY Salute To Industry Icons Honoring Julie Greenwald & Craig Kallman - Arrivals
Entertainment

Jennifer Hudson Reflects Her ‘American Idol’ Elimination From 20 Years Ago: ‘From Idol to EGOT Baby!’

Chanel Cruise 2024 - Arrivals
Beauty

H.E.R. Recently Had A 7-Hour Hair Transformation On Social Media – See Her Beautiful Results

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close