SheaMoisture Takes Hair Repair To New Heights With Its Bond Repair Collection

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

It’s hard not to view the Black natural hair community as an exclusive club. From wavy S-curls to tight, densely packed coils, naturalistas regularly share intel on how to keep their tresses in order. While social media can fool folks into thinking that the natural hair world is divisive — thanks to varying textures — we remain steadfast in showing the power our hair exudes and our strength as a community. Thanks to SheaMoisture’s Bond Repair collection, the message continues to be magnified.

The collection features a four-step system that includes the SheaMoisture Bond Repair Shampoo ($13.99, Target.com), SheaMoisture Bond Repair Conditioner ($13.99, Target.com), SheaMoisture Bond Repair Masque ($13.99, Target.com), and the SheaMoisture Bond Repair Leave-in Conditioner ($13.99, Target.com). The collection also goes beyond the standard haircare routine with its SheaMoisture Bond Repair Hair Oil ($13.99, Target.com), which supplies hair with heat protection and moisture, and the SheaMoisture Minoxidil 2% Hair Treatment Solution ($24.99, Target.com) that stimulates regrowth by activating the hair follicles.

Boasting an Amino Acid Complex, the collection features a blend of amino acids that are infused into the hair to prevent breakage caused by heat, over-manipulation, protective style, and more. Paired with amla oil, shea butter, and the brand’s HydroPlex Complex with fiber actives, this line helps strengthen our coils from root to tip.

After testing the Bond Repair Hair Oil, I can say this is no ordinary oil. It’s lightweight, silky, and immediately absorbs into your tresses. In fact, silk press lovers will appreciate that this oil doesn’t leave your mane with a heavy feel.

Inside SheaMoisture’s Beauty That Bonds

SheaMoisture always puts on huge celebrations for their launches, and the Bond Repair Collection was no exception. On March 20, I had the pleasure of attending the brand’s Beauty That Bonds event with fellow beauty journalists and influencers. During the festivities, beauty tastemakers connected while enjoying specialty cocktails, photo-op moments, and interactive displays that allowed attendees to get up close and personal with the line.

The highlight of the evening was a panel discussion featuring celebrity hairstylist and salon owner Ursula Stephen, celebrity hairstylist & SheaMoisture education partner Lacy Redway, board-certified dermatologist and SheaMoisture Education Partner Dr. Ugonabo, and Unilever Multicultural Director of R&D Tiffany Yizar. Beauty expert Blake Newby moderated the discussion. The ladies chatted about the importance of the salon experience, navigating your haircare journey, and the “why” behind Bond Repair.

“When you look at the hair shafts of Afro-textured hair compared to people with straighter hair, it’s curved. This allows us to do these beautiful styles and different hair and hair techniques.” Dr. Ugonabo shared. “However, it also leads to more knots, especially when grooming. And those knots can lead to breakage. Also, there is something called sebum, which coats the hair shaft. In Afro-textured hair, because of the curvature, [sebum] has trouble coating the entire shaft, and that contributes to dryness. This is why I like a system like Bond Repair, which actually prioritizes moisturizing and addressing those issues.”

The SheaMoisture Bond Repair collection is available at Amazon, CVS, Target, Walgreens, and Walmart.

DON’T MISS:

Ari Lennox and SheaMoisture Celebrate Mother’s Day with New Campaign

SheaMoisture & Prominent National Black Female Activists Partner For A Mentorship & Fund Program

SheaMoisture And BROWN GIRL Jane Expand Their Support Of Black-Women Owned Businesses