Doja Cat Rocks Hair Adorned Bikini & Shaves Her Head During Coachella Performance

Doja Cat gave one hell of a show.

Published on April 15, 2024

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Doja Cat brought hair, drama, and action to her history-making Coachella performance on April 14. 

The 28-year-old artist, known by her stage name Doja, made history as the first female rapper to headline Coachella on Sunday. She captivated the audience at the music festival in Indio, California, with a dynamic performance, donning a series of extravagant costumes designed by Entire Studios and creative director Brett Alan Nelson, according to Vogue.

Doja, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, stunned fans as she took to the stage to perform “Demons” wearing a faux-fur bikini paired with Timbaland boots adorned with beige fur trimming. Completing her striking look was a long blonde wig, adding an extra flair to her ensemble.

Accompanied by a troupe of energetic background dancers covered from head to toe in hairy costumes, the Grammy award-winning rapper confidently delivered her fierce bars.

But that wasn’t the only noteworthy moment that had fans buzzing. Before launching into her hit song “F*** the Girls,” the Los Angeles native made a dramatic move by shaving off her long blonde tresses behind a curtain, only to re-emerge onstage with a striking buzz cut. The unexpected moment left fans stunned and hyped at the same time.

Doja Cat talks about the inspiration behind her hairy performance with Vogue.

Doja Cat’s legendary Coachella performance served a purpose beyond mere entertainment. Hidden beneath the rapper’s avant-garde presentation lay a profound message.

“This show is very special because it’s a representation of how I’ve evolved in the past two years,” Doja told Vogue of the inspiration behind her incredible performance. “It’s poetic to how I’ve come to love myself for who I am. The plastic and synthetic materials all are a nod to this sort of ‘scientific’ exploration of the self – a dissecting of the mind, and deeper understanding of what makes us the way we are.”

Doja added, “I didn’t want to lean into anything too literal or childlike; I wanted this show to feel like a textural fever dream. Almost like you’ve fallen into my hair and dove through my head and into my thoughts.”

Delving into the design concept further, Nelson disclosed that the “Paint The Town Red” artist aimed to delve into themes of masculinity throughout her headlining Coachella show.

“She had some insane ideas about hair, muscles, and bones,” Nelson shared. “There was this idea of this world of masculinity and playing with the risk factor of using materials and shapes that no one else would feel safe doing on stage.”

Doja Cat is set to return to Coachella for weekend 2 of the festival on April 21, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for her next performance.

