Teyana Taylor, Halle Bailey, And More Celebs Brought The Style To Coachella

Coachella 2024 kicked off this past weekend with some of our favorite celebrities.

Published on April 15, 2024

Revolve Festival: The Seventh Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Coachella 2024 kicked off this past weekend with some of our favorite celebrities in the mix. Teyana Taylor, Halle and Chole Bailey, and Karrueche Tran were all on the scene and decked out in festival-approved threads.

Revolve Festival 2024 At HOTEL Revolve, In Palm Springs

Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

This weekend, Indio, California, was the place to be as Coachella burst into life. The air was electric with the anticipation of music, fashion, and everything in between. The stars and the public alike flocked to the festival, eager to be part of the excitement. As musical performers like Victoria Monet, Jhene Aiko, and Doja Cat set the stage on fire, the streets were ablaze with the energy and fashion of other artists.

Stylish Celebrities at Coachella

Teyana Taylor blessed the festival in all her stylish glory, rocking a grunge denim look covered by a sheer dress. She complemented her festival look with denim boots and a white cowgirl hat worn atop a red bandana.

Revolve Festival 2024 At HOTEL Revolve, In Palm Springs

Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

Halle Bailey looked stunning in an iridescent halter top paired with thigh-length denim shorts. She sported her gorgeous locs in a bob hairstyle and accessorized her look with drop earrings and dainty bracelets.

Celebrity Sightings In Indio - April 12, 2024

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Meanwhile, on stage, Halle’s sister Chole gave it all she had in a custom purple Mark Fast look that accentuated every curve the singer possesses. Bailey topped her stage costume off with bold, artsy earrings and matching lace-up heels. She wore her hair pulled back in a textured ponytail.

2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 - Day 1

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

Karrueche Tran brought the fun, festival vibes in a sleeveless, white sweater dress that she paired with cream-colored cowgirl boots. The socialite kept her accessories to a minimum, sporting only a drop necklace and pink sunglasses. Her short hairdo was laid as usual.

Celebrity Sightings In Indio - April 12, 2024

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

We can’t wait to see what the celebs don at Coachella next week! Stay tuned!

RELATED TAGS

Chloe Bailey coachella Halle Bailey Karreuche Tran Newsletter teyana taylor

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

