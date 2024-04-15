Teyana Taylor, Halle Bailey, And More Celebs Brought The Style To Coachella

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Coachella 2024 kicked off this past weekend with some of our favorite celebrities in the mix. Teyana Taylor, Halle and Chole Bailey, and Karrueche Tran were all on the scene and decked out in festival-approved threads.

This weekend, Indio, California, was the place to be as Coachella burst into life. The air was electric with the anticipation of music, fashion, and everything in between. The stars and the public alike flocked to the festival, eager to be part of the excitement. As musical performers like Victoria Monet, Jhene Aiko, and Doja Cat set the stage on fire, the streets were ablaze with the energy and fashion of other artists.

Stylish Celebrities at Coachella

Teyana Taylor blessed the festival in all her stylish glory, rocking a grunge denim look covered by a sheer dress. She complemented her festival look with denim boots and a white cowgirl hat worn atop a red bandana.

Halle Bailey looked stunning in an iridescent halter top paired with thigh-length denim shorts. She sported her gorgeous locs in a bob hairstyle and accessorized her look with drop earrings and dainty bracelets.

Meanwhile, on stage, Halle’s sister Chole gave it all she had in a custom purple Mark Fast look that accentuated every curve the singer possesses. Bailey topped her stage costume off with bold, artsy earrings and matching lace-up heels. She wore her hair pulled back in a textured ponytail.

Karrueche Tran brought the fun, festival vibes in a sleeveless, white sweater dress that she paired with cream-colored cowgirl boots. The socialite kept her accessories to a minimum, sporting only a drop necklace and pink sunglasses. Her short hairdo was laid as usual.

We can’t wait to see what the celebs don at Coachella next week! Stay tuned!

