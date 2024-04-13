Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Coachella Street Style: Cowboy Couture Takes Over Day One Of The 2024 Coachella Music Festival

Published on April 13, 2024

Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1

Source: Monica Schipper / Getty

Attention fashion lovers and festival goers: The 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is here, kicking off a highly anticipated outdoor season. Held over the first two weekends in April, the Southern California event boasts a stacked lineup of celebrity favorites and A-list music stars.

Coachella 2024 will be held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio from April 12 to 14 and April 19 to 21. If you can’t make it to the West Coast, the entire event will also be streamed live on YouTube

Chloe Bailey, Victoria Monet, and Ice Spice Headline Weekend One Of Coachella

Organizers have dubbed the first weekend as “Vampire Weekend 1.”

We look forward to seeing several acts on various stages this opening weekend, including Lil Uzi Vert, Ice Spice, Tems, Lil Yachty, Doja Cat, Coi Leray, Victoria Monet, Jhene Aiko, and Chloe Bailey.

Chloe spoke to Entertainment Tonight about her Coachella performance in February. When asked what fans can expect, she said,” Going all out, doing the most of course. You know, just dancing and singing my heart out.”

RELATED: Chloe Bailey Announces New Dates For ‘The In Pieces Tour

2024 Coachella Festival Fashion Gallery: Day One

Synonymous with its music, arts, and incredible activations is Coachella’s over-the-top, hippie, and, at times, outrageous fashion. Each year, we expect to see fits inspired by the hottest trends, social media viral videos, and celebrity style.

RELATED: Celebs Brought The Looks For The 2023 Coachella Festival

Further, Coachella fashion has always been about individuality and self-expression. The event is a chance to experiment, embrace the avant-garde, and create looks that exemplify one’s personal style. 

Think New York Fashion Week street style meets concert couture.

As we kick off the 2024 Coachella, attendees’ style did not disappoint. A combination of cowboy couture, dynamic denim, and hippie chic, we couldn’t get enough of the outdoor fashion moments. Keep scrolling to see what fits we spotted on Day One.

1. Denim On Denim.

Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 Source:Getty

Two trends that are dominating right now are dynamic denim and cowboy couture. We love how this attendee combined a flattering denim bra top and high-waisted shorts with a matching caramel cowboy hat and boots. 

2. Ryan Destiny’s Braided Moment.

CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Event, Coachella 2024 Source:Getty

If Ryan Destiny is going to do one thing, it is to serve us effortless style. On April 12, Ryan Destiny attended the CELSIUS Cosmic Desert Event at Coachella in baggie light wash jeans, a white tube top with an exaggerated triangle headline, and white stacked sneakers. Ryan accessorized her look with gold hoop jewelry and arm cuffs. Her hair is styled in beautiful cornrows we love.

3. Fringe With Benefits.

Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 Source:Getty

This festival-goer combined cowboy couture with a fringe moment we love. She rocks a white bralette with long fringe, short jean bottoms, and white cowboy boots.  

4. Sundress Season Is Upon Us.

Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 Source:Getty

Sundress lovers rejoice! Sundress season is quickly approaching, and this Coachella attendee is getting a headstart. Posing in front of the well-known festival Ferris wheel, this attendee looks fabulous in a black and gold sundress with a halter neckline.

We are also swooning over her Tiffany blue manicured nails. The bold color is another summer staple.

5. Cowboy Festival Couture Meets High Fashion.

Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 Source:Getty

This Coachella Festival attendee is not playing with us. Merging Beyonce’s popular cowboy era with high fashion notes, we cannot get enough.  We love his high-waisted leather tennis-style skirt, cowboy hat, and black and orange vest.

6. Don’t Underestimate The Power Of The Bandana.

Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 Source:Getty

Pictured here is another Coachella fan in cowboy couture. Her take includes a black bra with fringe, sequin pants, and a black cowboy hat. While we swoon over the entire look, it is this festival’s black and white bandana that pulls the look all together.

7. Cowboy Cargo Pants Just Make Sense.

Street Style At The 2024 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 1 Source:Getty

Cargo pants have us as much in a chokehold as the cowboy era does. So, this attendee paired the two style notes together. Get into his crop top, baggy cargo pants, and straw cowboy hat.

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

