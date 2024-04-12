Kenya Moore Twirls Back Into Season 16 Of ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Kenya Moore will return to Season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. The former pageant queen and expert shade-thrower confirmed her return on April 12.

“I may be gone with the wind fabulous, but I’m not going anywhere,” Kenya said on Instagram.

Kenya is the second confirmed member of the newly shaken-up cast and now becomes the longest-running Atanta housewife. Porsha Williams (a noted Kenya frenemy) announced her return to the RHOA in February.

Season 15 cast members Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross will not return. The status of Drew Sidora and Shereé Whitfield, other Season 15 stars, remains unclear.

Kenya Moore will forever be ‘gone with the wind fabulous’!

Kenya first joined the Atlanta Housewives franchise in 2012 and has been bringing the drama ever since. The Miss USA 1993 title holder took a break from the show during Season 8 but quickly returned for Season 9. Many fans would attest that the show wasn’t the same without her in-your-face style and confident quips.

Known for one-liners like “Gone with the wind fabulous!” and “Don’t come for me unless I send for you,” Kenya has no problem being the center of attention or speaking her mind.

Kenya’s storyline has changed throughout her tenure on the show, from Atlanta socialite to entrepreneur and haircare line owner. However, the most memorable part of her story is her journey to find love. In 2017, she married Marc Daly, and the two welcomed their daughter Brooklyn in 2018. Kenya and Marc, however, divorced in December 2023.

More recently, Kenya has focused on several new ventures, such as her haircare line – because Sis has always been a mane attraction – and her new salon.

With the reported need for a fresher RHOA cast in the future, Kenya is the perfect character to place in the mix. She’s a businesswoman, a mother, a Black culture staple, a fashionista, and a reality TV icon. The camera loves her, and she knows how to werk it!

Love her or love to hate her, Kenya will keep things interesting on RHOA for seasons to come. Let’s see what she does this season with her newly polished off peach.

