‘RHOA’ Star Porsha Williams Files for Divorce from Simon Guobadia

The newest “Real Housewives of Atlanta” season has yet to start, but we are already learning about new drama. According to multiple sources, returning star – and fan favorite – Porsha Williams has filed for divorce from her husband, Simon Guobadia, after less than two years of marriage.

News sources report Porsha filed court documents on Thursday, February 22. Social media has been abuzz since tea on the split dropped.

Here is what we know about the couple.

Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia’s whirlwind romance

Porsha, 42, and Simon, 59, have had a whirlwind romance. Fans have been invested every step of the way.

The couple announced their engagement in May 2021. At the time, this was after only one month of dating (and reported drama between Porsha, Simon’s ex, and Simon).

About a year later, Porsha and Simon wed in November 2022. Their lavish ceremonies made headlines as the two tied the knot in an over-the-top Nigerian ceremony followed by a traditional yet glamorous American ceremony.

The affairs were as stylish as they were romantic. Porsha had multiple outfit changes for each celebration and spared no expense in her bridal attire. The aisle was indeed her marital runway.

Conversations lasted for days over Porsha’s gowns. The Atlanta Peach was absolutely stunning and radiating with love.

In fact, both Simon and Porsha were gushing at the time of their weddings. Before the ceremonies, Porsha told PEOPLE magazine she was “ridiculously excited.” She added that she knew she was “marrying the love of her life” and that the ceremonies would only “solidify their relationship.”

Simon agreed. “The journey has been phenomenal. I couldn’t have asked for a better future wife.”

Porsha and Simon shared intimate moments of their love on social media.

Porsha seemed to take to married life quickly. After departing RHOA soon after her engagement, she focused on her family. While she and Simon had no kids together, they shared six children from previous relationships.

Porsha often posted date nights, trips, intimate moments, and even text messages with fans on social media. Simon had no problem doing the same.

Porsha also publicly defended her husband amid public backlash. She went on social media live, re-enforcing her love, saying there were no “red flags” in their relationship.

Porsha wrote on Instagram in August 2023, “But just look, ladies, when you get better and receive the love you deserve, some people are still mad. So at the end of the day just do you, you do deserve love and you are worthy, you will have everything that God has for you! Live in your own truth and know that things will happen in your time, and at the end of the day, live for you and no one else.”

As recently as February 18, Porsha lauded their love. The two appeared to enjoy “Love Month” together in UAE.

News of the couple’s divorce also comes as rumors spread online about Simon’s questionable U.S. citizen status. Fans wonder whether this is the motivation for the split.

A source told PEOPLE, however, the cause of Porsha’s divorce is unrelated and due to an “ongoing matter. Porsha and Simon have not made a public statement since the story dropped.

