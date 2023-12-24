A Baby For Christmas! Sanya Richards-Ross Welcomes Her Second Son

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

All I want is a baby for Christmas!

Christmas came early for “Real Housewives of Atlanta“ star Sanya Richards-Ross, who welcomed her second son on December 19. People reports Sanys delivered her ‘rainbow baby’ with her husband Aaron Ross after a tough pregnancy and fertility journey.

The Ross Clan – with son Aaron Jermaine Ross II – is now a party of 4. Tell Santa to add another stocking!

Sanya shared videos from the hospital before the arrival of her “Christmas baby.” “Married to Medicine” star Dr. Jackie Walters, who has been the subject of recent controversy, is Sanya’s OBGYN. The RHOA star is fresh-faced and glowing, rocking knotless braids in the videos and social media captures.

The fertility advocate and sports personality first announced her pregnancy in July 2023. A mid-season 15 trailer for RHOA included the heartwarming news.

As previously reported by HB, Sanya has been open about her struggles with fertility. Telling her personal story of miscarriage and loss, Sanya has used her voice and platform to comfort, encourage, and empower women going through similar experiences.

The 38-year-old said in an interview, “You already opened your heart to becoming a mom, so it was awful. Even just talking about it… it really was a difficult time.”

After going through such journeys and experiences, Sanya’s baby joy is heartwarming and encouraging. “He’s here!!!!!” Sanya reportedly announced in her Instagram story following his birth. “And he’s healthy, super chill and an absolute cutie! God is so good. Thanks for all the prayers.” She added “#RossPartyof4 LOADED” to the 24-hour post as well.

We can’t wait to see adorable photos of the little one. Congratulations to Sanya, Ross, and their growing family!

RELATED