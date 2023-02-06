Subscribe
Get The Details On Lizzo’s Chic Grammys Hair

Now you can recreate Lizzo's Grammys hair, thanks to celebrity stylist Shelby Swain.

65th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Lizzo is in her winning season, which was proven during last night’s Grammy awards. The About Damn Time singer took home Record of the Year for the song that radiates joy and positivity. 

There’s no doubt Lizzo needed a winning look for her big night, so she tapped into celebrity stylist Shelby Swain to create a hairstyle that would compliment her orange Dolce & Gabbana frock. Swain gave us the details on how she created the look, and we’re sharing them with you. Grab your styling tools, and get ready to recreate Lizzo’s curly bob.

“Creating this look for Lizzo’s red carpet look was a love affair! Lizzos’s look was inspired by the intricate beauty and detail of the flowers that illuminated her face and the vibrant color of her beautiful gown. I wanted to create a romantic, elegant hairstyle that complimented her bold beauty!

I began the look with the foundation of well-prepared, cleansed and nourished tresses. I used Sebastian Professional Dark Oil line to shampoo, condition and infuse nutrients with the Dark Oil. This preparation was the perfect foundation to create movement while maintaining luster.

After applying the Dark Oil, I began the process of creating perfectly sculpted body waves using the Sebastian Professional Mousse Forte followed by straightening with the Harry Josh pro tool 1 1/2 inch straightener. I used heat and product to create free flowing shape and added definition using the Harry Josh pro tools wand curler.

I placed the sweet finishing curl and completed the look with Sebastian Professional Shaper hairspray for a moldable finish and added a touch of Shaper Plus hairspray to protect and add hold with humidity protection, while utilizing the Harry Josh Needle nose flat iron to give Lizzo a fierce fiery look!”

Lizzo’s Performance look

65th GRAMMY Awards - Show

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty

“For Lizzo’s performance look, I wanted to give her a look that would move, bounce and radiate as she does on stage. We opted for a bob that would complement her face and then we went in for the wet sophisticated simplicity of lush curls. To achieve this look, I used Sebastian Professional products beginning with Sebastian Professional Mousse Forte, which I used as a foundation to mold and scrunch the hair upwards and then I applied Sebastian Professional Gel Forte to bring out the individual curls and allow them to pop while creating hold!”

