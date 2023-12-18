Tabitha Brown Goes From TikToker To Winning Her First Emmy Award

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Tabitha Brown won her first Emmy Award, proving that if you plant the seeds, they will grow. The North Carolina native was a struggling actress and Uber driver receiving disability checks when her review on Whole Foods vegan BLT went viral. She became a brand ambassador for the company, which ultimately changed her life. She soon became a viral TikTok sensation, eventually leading to brand deals, TV show & movie roles, authoring books, and her first Emmy Award.

The second annual Children’s and Family Emmy Awards was held on December 17. Presented by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, it acknowledges the best in American children’s and family-oriented television programming over the last two years.

Tabitha Brown wins Emmy for Outstanding Host

Brown received an Emmy for Outstanding Host for her web series, Tab Time. The 44-year old vegan advocate posted herself on the red carpet, joyously holding her award.

“🙌🏾OOOHHH GOD I THANK YOU🙌🏾 I WON😭😭😭🎉🎉🎉 ,” she captioned the photo.

Her industry peers flooded the comment section with congratulatory remarks.

The Color Purple actresses Danielle Brooks and Taraji P Henson were one of the first to comment. Brooks wrote, “Yes you are!! So we’ll deserved!! Go Tabitha!!!”

While Henson said, “CONGRATS!!!! 💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💜💜💜🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾”

Brown played Octavia Spencer in Lena Waithe’s The Chi. Waithe left her stamp of approval on the post. “YAAASSSSSSS ✨🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” she wrote.

Brown graciously took to the stage to accept her award in an emerald green Stever Goudeau gown. The frock featured exaggerated shoulders with a mermaid finish.

During her speech, Brown sang the opening jingle to her web series, and explained her call to action.

“‘Come on inside the room, open your heart and mind. You never know what you find, if you let a little love inside,'” she sang.

“If we all just let a little love inside, we never know what we’ll find. And so my prayer is always that – especially for children – we teach them how to always let love inside so that one day we grow up and we sit in here in uncomfortable dresses and things, and we still are excited to let love inside. And the hope is that we are changing the world a little bit at a time,” she continued.

This is a major win for the actress, who received the Outstanding Social Media Personality Award at the 2021 NAACP Awards.

Watching Brown reap fruit from seeds she planted years ago is inspiring. This encourages us to keep reaching for the stars!

