Subscribe
Trending
Style & Fashion

Toya Johnson Shares An Adorable All-Red Holiday Photo Shoot Featuring Her Daughters Reginae And Reign

We can't get enough of their rocking red sequin dresses! 'Tis the season to slay.

Published on December 8, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
"Toya And Reginae" WE Tv Docu-Series Screening

Source: Joi Stokes / Getty

SLAY bells are ringing, and Toya Johnson-Rushing is listening. The Atlanta socialite celebrates the holiday season with an all-red photo shoot complete with her daughters posing, smiling, and slaying along with her.

Posted to Instagram, the video fills fans’ hearts with holiday joy.

The red-themed capture starts with a beautiful shot of Toya and her daughters, Reginae, 25, and Reign, 5. TLC’s hip-hop culture classic “Sleigh Ride” plays in the background.

Related Stories

The shoot backdrop was filled with red holiday magic and celebratory props. The reel included red-wrapped presents with red bows, oversized red ornaments, and a red Christmas tree.

The Category is: Red Sequins

The three generations of women are stunningly beautiful in the behind-the-scenes-style video. The trio rocks various sequin red dresses perfect for a holiday outing.

Toya’s version is an off-the-shoulder gown with a slightly voluminous skirt that swayed beautifully with her sultry and happy poses. She complimented her dress with a buss-down middle part and glamorous soft curls.

Reginae, who also recently celebrated her birthday in red, had a sexier take. She donned a striking dress with a high-slit, red gem fringe, and square sleeveless neckline. Reginae’s hair was long, sleek, and chic with a curved side part.

MUST READ: Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter Are Mother-Daughter Goals During NYFW

Reign stole the show dressed like the cutest holiday princess in a knee-length dress with feather sleeves. She melted hearts switching poses from her hands on her hips to right beneath her chin.

Toya captioned her reel, “Creating cherished memories wrapped in holiday joy with my beautiful daughters.” Fans’ comments reflect the joy in the video. One summed it up saying, “Beautiful pictures😍❤️❤️❤️❤️ Reign is so pretty I love y’all dresses so beautiful😍❤️❤️❤️.”

Toya had Reginae at a young age with rapper Lil Wayne and has been open about the close bond she and her eldest share. Reign is her youngest child with husband Robert “Red” Rushing.

RELATED

Toya Johnson Ties The Knot With Robert ‘Red’ Rushing In A Lavish Ceremony’

Toya Johnson Shows Off Her Bangin’ Body

More from HelloBeautiful
2023 Melanin Beauty Awards

Melanin Beauty Awards 2023

HelloBeautiful

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close