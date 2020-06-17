Toya Johnson Shows Off Her Bangin’ Body

Toya Johnson is out here looking snatched! The Family Hustle reality TV star and entrepreneur showed off her flat stomach and toned figure in an Instagram post that proves her product is one that works. Combined with a lifestyle change and exercise, Toya’s body is the perfect combination of lean and curvy.

Toya gave us a glimpse of her workout routine, which she does on her fancy patio, while wearing a What A Waist trainer.

When Toya isn’t keeping up with her physique she’s tending to her daughters Reginae and Reign Beaux, becoming a best-selling author and keeping up with her hair bonnet business. And keeping her edges laid while do it.

Toya and her soon-to-be-husband Robert “Red” Rushing got engaged, last year, with a whimsical proposal. Red is also Toya’s fitness partner.

