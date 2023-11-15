Angela Simmons And Yo Gotti Are Couples Goals In Matching Black ‘Fits On Instagram

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Angela Simmons and her boo Yo Gotti are still very much in love and not afraid to show it. The two stunted on Instagram rocking all-black monochromatic ‘fits, and they look d*mn good together.

This week, the femprenuer took to the platform sharing a four-slide photo set of her and her man out and about. The photo set included three black and white shots and one in color. The second shot of the group is the most striking, with Angela leaning on her man as he holds her hips and smiles at the camera.

While we aren’t sure where the photos were taken, the stories Angela posted around the same time as the photo carousel show her and Yo Gotti smiling with friends and family at a party.

Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti are dressed to impress.

Angela looked stunning in a black maxi-length open-neck long-sleeved gown, $1700 black rhinestone Dolce & Gabanna Strass Net Stiletto Booties, and a $2000 D&G x Kim Kardashian crystal-embellished choker. Her hair was long, soft, and glamorous, styled with romantic curls and a side part.

Yo Gotti’s look also ate. He matched Angela’s fly in a black tuxedo with a white button-down underneath and diamond and silver accessories.

Ang captioned her adorable photo collage, “All in🤞🏽🖤.” Yo Gotti responded with the same sentiment in the comment section, writing, “The☝🏾❤️.”

Comments on Angela’s post, like, “Sis said “All In” because y’all was “All Wrong” ❤️😂,” show that the social media mention comes amid allegations of Yo Gotti cheating and other breakup rumors. Even Angela’s sister Vanessa Simmons wrote, “Period 🖤” in support of the couple.

Neither Angela nor Yo Gotti have confirmed the allegations. But from the looks of things, it seems naysayers need to stay out of it.

Angela and Yo Gotti confirmed their relationship in January 2023 after Yo Gotti made his interest known in his song, “Down in the DM.” Since then, we’ve seen the couple travel together, grace the red carpet, celebrate birthdays and milestones, and publicly love on each other.

We can’t get enough of the cute couple.