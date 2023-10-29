Ciara Does The Viral ‘Water’ Challenge On Instagram

Ciara was spotted on Instagram over the weekend as she participated in the “Water” challenge. Of course, she looked as beautiful as ever while bumping around to the trending song.
Taking to the platform, the songstress showed off her baby bump while hitting some sleek dance moves to Tyla’s single, “Water” which has the internet in a frenzy right now. Rocking a white undershirt, a plaid skirt, and a pair of furry boots, the soon to be mother of four didn’t miss a beat and hit the choreography for the viral challenge perfectly.
“Up here tryin to move like Tyla with this bump… somebody come get my phone 🙈 😂😝😭” she captioned the video. Check it out below.
-
These Realty TV Favorites Are Joining The Cast Of Zeus Network's 'Baddies East'
-
How To: Give It To Him Like You Mean It
-
Lupita Nyong'o Shares An Emotional Breakup Post On Instagram And We Feel Every Single Word
-
Coi Leray Does The Big Chop And We're In Love
-
Halle Bailey Didn't Announce Rumored Pregnancy Despite Misplaced 'Glamour' Quote
-
Jay-Z Reveals That Blue Ivy And Rumi Have Been Arguing Over If He Should Cut His Hair
-
Get To Know Mehgan James And The Entire Cast Of VH1's 'Basketball Wives Orlando'
-
Who Is Chrisean Rock's Sister Tesehki?