Subscribe
Style & Fashion

HB Style Roundup: See The Unforgettable Celebrity Fashion Moments We Caught This Weekend

Published on May 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Gold Gala 2024 - Founders Party

Source: Araya Doheny / Getty

This weekend was jam-packed for many of our favorite A-listers and “it girls.” While celebrating their mothers (or mother figures in their lives), several celebs also served up a few luscious looks. Among them were Karrueche Tran, Cynthia Erivo, Regina King, Yung Miami, Porsha Williams, and more.

Black Hollywood was ‘outside outside,’ from industry events and movie premieres to private dinners and galas. Picture after picture, we were gagging over fly fits and unforgettable style.

Gold House’s Gold Gala, held in Los Angeles on May 11, was one event where starlets shined and slayed. Over 600 guests attended the gala, which honored Asian Pacific and multicultural leaders who have significantly impacted culture and society.

RELATED: Glacier Boy Boo’d Up? Karrueche Tran Responds To Rumors She’s Dating Quavo

Karrueche Tran celebrates her Vietnamese heritage in a dramatic red monochromatic moment.

Claws actress and fashionista Karrueche Tran shut down the gala’s red carpet, arriving in a bold monochromatic look we loved. Karrueche’s fit included an eye-catching satin gown from Thai Nguyen Atelier, a dramatic-sleeved tulle cape, and an adorable rhinestone-studded cat purse. The 35-year-old topped off her look with an oversized custom headpiece, meticulously chosen to reflect the vibrancy of her culture.

“I feel so honored to be able to represent my Vietnamese heritage on the red carpet ♥️,” Karrueche shared with fans on Instagram. 

Cameras also caught Cynthia Erivo on the Gold Gala’s red carpet. The Wicked star turned heads in a multi-fabric gown from Balmain’s Fall-Winter 2024 Ready-to-Wear collection. 

Cynthia’s ensemble included a long-sleeve black velvet top that cascaded down to a printed white and green skirt. The top featured dramatic shoulder pads and gold studs, and her skirt had a side bow detail mimicking the sarong style.

See Cynthia’s look below.

cynthia erivo Gold Gala 2024 - Staircase

Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty

HB Weekend Style Roundup: See the celebrity looks we loved from May 10-12.

Karrueche and Cynthia’s slays are just a few of the haute celebrity fashion moments from this weekend. Keep scrolling for a quick rundown of other looks we’re still buzzing about.

1. Regina King is fabulous in fringe.

Regina King also attended the Gold Gala as one of the night’s most fashionable presenters. For the event, she wore a light pink elevated shirt dress with a dramatic waist belt and fringe details. Regina’s look was styled by Wayman and Micah.

2. Jennifer Hudson’s metallic moment.

35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards Source:Getty

Jennifer Hudson shined at the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards at New York Hilton Midtown on May 11.  She wore a silver metallic jumpsuit with a tube top, peplum waist, and wide legs.

3. Marsai Martin sparkles at the Strength of A Woman Fest.

Marsai Martin was one of several stars featured this weekend at Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival. Taking the stage, the actress wore a black turtleneck and sequin wide-leg pants.

4. Idia Aisien slays the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

Idia Aisien shut down the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards red carpet in a coral dress by Emagine by Bukola. The “perfect blend of sweet and sassy” the actress’ over-the-top ruched gown and futuristic duster left many speechless.

5. Yung Miami is rocker chic at GLAAD.

GLAAD Honors NYC 2024 Source:Getty

Yung Miami also attended GLAAD’s star-studded honors event. The rapper wore a black dress with chain detailing and bombshell blonde hair.

6. Porsha Williams is picture perfect in pink.

2024 Soul Picnic Source:Getty

Porsha Williams attended the 2024 Soul Picnic on May 11, looking picture-perfect. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star served body-ody-ody in a pink, red and white sundress.

7. JT is bright and bold in lime green.

JT loves to give the girlies and look, and this weekend was no different. Stunting on the ‘Gram on May 12, the rapper slays in a bold lime green two-piece ruched Diesel set.

RELATED TAGS

celebrity fashion Cynthia Erivo Karrueche Tran
More From HelloBeautiful
ESSENCE Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals
Style & Fashion

Mama Tina Lawson’s Latest Fashion Look Will Have You Gagging

28th Annual Webby Awards
Style & Fashion

Keke Palmer Shut Down The Webby Awards In A Striking Sergio Hudson Gown

Coi Leray Is The Face Of The 'Start With Sneakers' Foot Locker Campaign And The Shoes Are Hot
Style & Fashion

Coi Leray Is The Face Of The ‘Start With Sneakers’ Foot Locker Campaign And The Shoes Are Hot

Danielle Brooks for pampers
Lifestyle

EXCLUSIVE: Danielle Brooks Opens Up About Motherhood, Career, And Self-Care

Koshie Mills Presents Heirs Of Afrika 6th Annual International Women Of Power Awards Luncheon Hosted By Loni Love 11 items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Gallery: Osas Ighodaro, Toke Makinwa, Chioma Ikokwu & More Slay The 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards

Gold Gala 2024 - Founders Party 7 items
Style & Fashion

HB Style Roundup: See The Unforgettable Celebrity Fashion Moments We Caught This Weekend

2024 Strength Of A Woman Festival And Summit Presents Mary J. Blige
Celebrity

Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Concert Was The Perfect Way To Celebrate Mother’s Day Weekend

Champion "No Permission" Collection unveil
Style & Fashion

Champion Takes Streetwear To The Next Level With Their ‘No Permission’ Collection

Trending
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 11, 2023
Entertainment

Van Hunt Posted His Girlfriend Halle Berry’s Cakes In A Mother’s Day Post And We Can’t Stop Staring

Aly Raisman, Halle Bailey And More At The Aerie REAL Fest - Atlanta, Georgia - 3.23 10 items
Entertainment

Here’s How Our Faves Celebrated Mother’s Day

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - May 12, 2024
Style & Fashion

Rihanna Owned New York In These 3 Must-See Looks

Happy black lady applying lip balm moisturizing care for skin 7 items
Beauty

These 7 Must-Have Beauty Products Will Enhance Your Glam Session

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

Women To Know: Hollywood Executives

For 2024’s iteration of MadameNoire and HelloBeautiful’s annual series Women to Know, we knew we wanted to celebrate the people who help make the joys of film and television possible. To create art is to create magic. This year, we spotlight Hollywood Executive’s changing the face of cinema.

HelloBeautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close