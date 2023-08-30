TikTok Star Pinkydoll Responds To The Light-Fishing Claims: ‘I Love To Be A Black Woman’

TikTok star Pinkydoll is setting the record straight – she loves her dark skin. The internet sensation, whose NPC (Non-Player Character) videos went viral, got the world talking once again when she attended the Streamy Awards looking darker than her on-screen persona.
Pinkydoll took the stage at the Streamy Awards, and her melanated skin garnered lots of buzz. Up until that moment, a majority of the world believe her to have fare skin. TMZ caught up with the TikToker and asked what she thought about her skin color debacle.
“A lot of people were sort of like surprised at your appearance and some critics were even saying, your TikTok is light-skinned fishing. I don’t agree, but, but But how do you respond to like those critics?” the reporter asked.
“Well, you know, when I go to the sun I can get a little darker, but you know, it’s life, what can I do? And I love to be a black woman,” she replied.
And while the star credits the sun for her darker appearance, the internet feels she capitalized off colorism – and they’re not mad at it.
Whether Pinkydoll uses makeup, a filter, or specialized lighting, her virtual appearance drastically differs from hers in real life. Fans praised her for her natural beauty and admired her ability to get the bag by any means necessary. The star reportedly makes $7,000 per day by streaming. Where can we sign up? Collecting that kind of money by imitating video game characters and using a lighter filter or two sounds like a genius idea. What do you think? Is Pinkydoll a marketing genius, or is this glorified self-hate?
