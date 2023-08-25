Savannah James Prepares For Virgo Season In A Stylish Instagram Post

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Savannah James strikes again! The gorgeous mother of three is preparing for Virgo season and doing it in style.

Savannah James is an elite member of the Virgo crew

In an Instagram post, James struck an effortless pose in a pair of printed bootcut pants and a matching top that falls off the shoulder. She styled her signature blonde tresses in a center part, with light curls that cascaded down her shoulders.

James’ caption was simple. “Virgo SZN 💛🧡🩷 8.27,” she wrote.

Her caption assembled proud Virgos from across the internet, singing the matriarch’s praises.

One fan wrote, “Ohhhhh basically Savannah said I’ll post when I need to remind y’all I AM THAT GIRL 😍😍.”

“YYYEEESSSS!!!! OFCOURSE YOU’RE A VIRGO!!! LET’S GO!!! VIRGOS , WE ARE THE BEST!” Tanisha Thomas, Bad Girls Club alum wrote.

Another proud fan claimed the fashion slayer. “I knew there was a reason why I love her!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #VirGOATseason,” she wrote.

James is a member of the structured, dedicated, meticulous Virgo zodiac sign. Club alums include Beyonce, Zendaya Coleman, KeKe Palmer, Taraji P. Hensen, Jada Pinkett Smith, Danielle Brooks, Jennifer Hudson, and many more. Talent runs rampant with this sign, and the proof is in the pudding!

Regarding style, Virgos are classic yet modern. From tailored suits to glamorous gowns, the earth sign brings a stylish practicality to their wardrobe.

Need we say more? Virgos are one of the signs that dominate clean cuts, bold silhouettes, and an overall polished look.

One thing about Mrs. James is that she will undoubtedly pop out and drop a fire look on Instagram and leave us foaming at the mouth. Expect a flawless look to load in the next 48 to 72 hours. Don’t say we didn’t warn you! What do you think? Are you feeling Savanah’s look?

