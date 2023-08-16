TRIED IT: Charlotte Tilbury’s Lip Blur Liquid Lipstick Lives Up To The Hydrating Hype

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

I’m a lipstick kinda girl. At any given point, of any given day, I have half a dozen lipsticks in my purse (three of which are variations of red). I’ve been slowly experimenting with lip gloss, but it just doesn’t give me the long-lasting look I crave. But I can’t lie, sometimes matte lipstick can be drying. What if there was a matte lipstick that was as hydrating as lip gloss with the pigmented lasting power of liquid mattes? Insert the Charlotte Tilbury Lip Blur liquid lipstick. I am currently obsessed with Charlotte Tilbury’s Lip Blur Liquid Lipstick ($35). This soft matte lippie comes in eight shades: Ruby Blur, Flame Blur, Pillow Talk Blur, Nude Blur, Walk of No Shame Blur, Honey Blur, Pillow Talk Medium Blur, and Rose Blur. It glides on effortlessly and isn’t drying like other matte liquid lipsticks. And it looks really, really pretty in my makeup bag.

While the price point is a little higher than your average drugstore lipstick, you’re getting a lippie that feels as luxurious on your lips as it looks. It’s creamy texture feels delicious as it coats your kissers. The Charlotte Tilbury Lip Blur Liquid Lipstick arrives in Charlotte Tilbury’s burgundy and gold packaging. The tube is adorned with gold trimmings and her eye-catching CT logo. My go-to shade is the new rendition of the fan-favorite Pillow Talk Medium Blur — a signature CT shade that has been reimagined for the lip blur collection.

The diamond tip application brush makes for a seamless application especially if you like to perfectly line your cupid’s bow like me. The shades are perfect for my skin tone and the formula provides a smooth, blurred air-brush effect that comes in handy for those with discolored lips.

Charlotte Tilbury launched her Airbrush Flawless Matte Lip Blur Liquid Lipstick in June with Bella Hadid as the face of the product.

“For years, stars were asking me to create the illusion of the perfect airbrushed, blurred pout, backstage and on set,” Tibury told Byride. “That’s because a blurred lip is so flattering on everyone! It helps conceal texture on the lips, blurs fine lines around the lip area, and gives the illusion of a smoother, fuller looking pout.”

With a masterful concoction of everything her a-list clients want and need in a lipstick, Tilbury added, “I have bottled all that artistry into one product—putting a trend inside a formula to create my new Airbrush Flawless Lip Blur.”

