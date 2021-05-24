Recreate SZA’s Sexy Smokey Eye With These Charlotte Tilbury Products

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

SZA’s sexy smokey eye, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Deanna Paley, was a standout beauty look at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards. With flawless application and a glow accentuated by Charlotte Tilbury makeup, SZA’s beat face and sultry gown won the night. And we’ve got the deets on the products she used!

Deanna used skincare and beauty products from Charlotte Tilbury Beauty to achieve SZA’s airbrushed look. “SZA’s red carpet dress was a total show-stopper. To complement its striking silhouette, we wanted her beauty look to be soft and romantic. We started by creating a flawless, airbrushed complexion and then accentuated her natural beauty with universally-flattering, sumptuous hues of blush-pink,” said Deanna.

Skincare is just as important to your makeup routine as your favorite foundation. You should start every makeup session with a freshly washed and moisturized face. Deanna used Charlotte Tilbury’s NEW! Super Radiance Resurfacing Facial and Magic Cream.

On her complexion, she used Charlotte Tilbury’s Wonderglow Face Primer, Airbrush Flawless Foundation (in 11C, 12.5N, and 13N), Magic Away Concealer (in 9 and 11), Filmstar Bronze & Glow (in Medium/Dark)

To accomplish SZA’s glowing smokey eye, she used Charlotte Tilbury’s Eye Colour Magic Liner Duo (in Copper Charge), Eyes to Mesmerise Cream Shadow (in Star Gold), Luxury Palette of Pops Eyeshadow (in Celestial Eyes), Feline Flick Eyeliner, Pillow Talk Push-Up Lashes Mascara

To complete the look, Deanna used Charlotte Tilbury’s Matte Revolution Lipstick (in Pillow Talk Intense), Lip Cheat (in Pillow Talk Intense), Magic Lip Oil Crystal Elixir on her pout.

Seal your makeup with Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Setting Powder (in Tan & Deep), Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray.

SZA wore a cut-out gown by Mônot and her blonde streak was created by Randy Stodghill, Tevin Washington.

More Billboard Music Award looks, here.

Sephora And Kohl’s Announce Beauty Brand Assortment With Over 100 Makeup, Skincare, Hair And Fragrance Brands