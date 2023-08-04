Tia Mowry Tells Fans She’s ‘Never Really Been On The Dating Scene’

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry is back in the dating scene – and her recent social media video shows that she may be about as frustrated as the rest of us. Tia, sister to fellow actress and entrepreneur Tamera Mowry, often uses social media to connect with fans, relate to their lives, and share updates.

This time, Tia took to Instagram and Tik Tok with a new video on dating. Appearing as she was getting ready for a night out, Tia jokingly acted on top of a viral sound of an interview. “So, what do you do for work? Do you like it? Do you like it?” the sound asks.

Tia stands in front of a mirror in the clip. She’s playing with makeup, primping her hair, and giving herself a “prep talk,” as many of us seem to do before going on yet another date. Sound familiar?

Tia then gets personal, speaking to fans under the posts. Recently divorced, the former “Sister Sister” actress admits the dating scene is an area she is not familiar with.

“Fun fact: I’ve never been on the dating scene my entire life 😬 So when I tell you, I am nervous and terrified of doing this whole dating thing I mean it 😭Even though I’m in my 40s, I feel so inexperienced and while it would be easy to just throw in the towel and avoid the potential for awkwardness and hurt, I know God’s got me!” She captioned the posts. “So, if you’re feeling apprehensive about new experiences, just know you got this, and we’re in this together!”

Living In Your Truth – Funny and Real

Earlier this year, Tia opened up to HelloBeautiful about the impact of divorce and healing on her life, career, and well-being. Her 2022 breakup surprised some as she and her now ex-husband, Cory Hardict, were married for 14 years with two beautiful children. In October 2022, Tia shared on social that she and her former husband were “parting ways.”

Tia spoke to HB that this decision was part of living her truth. In discussing what led to her divorce amid other happenings, she said, “…Change is constant. It’s okay that if something is no longer aligned or serving you, it’s okay to let go.” In the June/July interview, Tia also discussed finding a therapist and taking action to inspire her children.

Tia was vulnerable with us earlier – and continues to speak through this perspective now. At times her comments are real; other times, funny, but she is always authentic.

The truth is dating at 40 is difficult. But with a positive attitude we’ll get through this awkwardness, together.

See the viral video Tia Mowry shared on dating from Instagram here.

