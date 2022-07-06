4 Times Tia And Tamera Mowry Gave Us Twin Style Goals

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Happy 44th birthday to our favorite twins, Tia and Tamera Mowry! Since the 1990s, these two beauties have been the epitome of cool, setting trends on and off camera and making us all wish we had a twin ourselves!

From the first time we were introduced to this gorgeous duo on Sister Sister to watching them grow into beautiful women and having families of their own, we’ve loved them every step of the way! And now, as these beauties celebrate their special birthday today, we can’t help but reminisce on all of the major style moments they’ve given us in their decades long career! From their flower bucket hats to their straight bobs and everything in between, check out 4 times Tia and Tamera gave us twin style goals!