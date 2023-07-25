Kenya Moore Channels Her Inner Black Barbie In A Hot Pink Mini Dress

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Kenya Moore has been in her Black Barbie era all her life, and it shows. As she headed to Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live studio in New York City, the entrepreneur and Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member was a literal doll.

Clad in a $395 hot pink Retrofete dress, the 52-year-old actress struck a glamorous pose. The sparkly pink mini dress featured a deep V-neckline with cutouts on the torso area. She partnered the look with silver earrings and silver heels.

She opted for a soft glam look, and her hair was styled half up-half down, with soft curls cascading down her shoulders.

Kenya Moore is the Queen of Pink

Moore proves that hot pink belongs on melanated skin. The mother to 4-year-old Brooklyn Daly is known to flex in the vibrant hue, and she slays in it. Just last week, she posted a fun shoot of herself dressed as a Barbie doll, standing beside Ken.

“I guess I don’t need a man after all 😝

❤️ thank you @mrdblanks for this fun shoot ! @barbie,” she joked.

And for Drew Sidora’s latest music video, Moore rocked a hot pink two-piece set that hugged her like a glove. She styled her long, luscious locs in two high ponytails.

The world has been on pink overload thanks to the Barbie movie, released on Friday, July 21. And while women have been rocking the ultra-feminine color for ages, the recent uptick of Black women in pink has served as the ultimate fashion inspiration. From Issa Rae’s press run for the film to Beyonce’s Ivy Park Paradise Collection that conveniently launched ahead of the Barbie movie, pink is obviously the color of the year.

What do you think of Kenya Moore’s look?

