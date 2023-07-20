Subscribe
Barbie Dreams! See Your Faves Slay In Shades of Pink

Published on July 20, 2023

Celebrities Wearing Pink

Source: Getty / Getty

On Wednesdays, we wear pink!

Pink is one of the most popular colors on the planet. It can be playful, powerful, enchanting, and passionate all in one swoop. It can also be dainty, soft, and surprising (think: Camron’s iconic pink fur coat and pink phone photo).

With the upcoming release of the new Barbie film, pink is the trendiest color on the planet. Dubbed, “Barbiecore,” pink is the new black.

“A much-welcomed mood-booster after the last few years, ‘Barbiecore’ is all about embracing vibrant hues — particularly the doll’s signature hot pink — in everyday life,” Etsy trend expert Dayna Isom Johnson said in a statement to Good Morning America. Combined with retro trends from the 2000s, pink is the color of the summer. “With many nostalgic for simpler, sunnier, and more carefree times, it only makes sense that this ’80s-inspired, unapologetically pink aesthetic is taking center stage as the ‘it’ style of the summer,” Johnson added.

Celebrities have been tapping into every shade from rose gold to peak Barbiecore to create memorable looks. They’ve allowed pink to bring drama to their outwear, sparkle to their stage costumes, and sexy to their red carpet moments. 

See how some of your favorite celebrities have slayed in different shades of color below. 

1. Issa Rae

British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party - VIP Arrivals Source:Getty

Rae showed off her chiseled abs in a rose pink two-piece set at the British Vogue x Self Portrait Summer Party in London.

2. Issa Rae

"Barbie" Cast And Filmmakers Attend A Photocall In London Source:Getty

Later that day Rae wore a glistening pink skirt with an edgy white top.

3. Issa Rae

The European Premiere of Barbie in London Source:Getty

Rae dominated the red carpet in a magenta minidress and matching clutch. 

 

4. Issa Rae

HBO Max's Project Greenlight Film Red Carpet Event For DocuSeries "Gray Matter" Source:Getty

Rae attended a film premiere in a powerful ballet slipper set. 

 

5. Issa Rae

World Premiere Of "Barbie" - Arrivals Source:Getty

She attended another premiere in a pink Marc Bouwer gown with a dramatic bow accent. The look was styled by the amazing Wouri Vice.

6. Zendaya

29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Zendaya slayed in a pastel pink gown covered in rosettes below the bodice at this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards. 

 

7. Zendaya

Valentino : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear F/W 2022-2023 Source:Getty

Zendaya became the face of Valentino in 2020. She wore a powerful hot pink pantsuit from the brand to their Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show at Paris Fashion Week. The look was styled by Law Roach. 

 

8. Keke Palmer

TIME100 Next Gala Source:Getty

Keke Palmer rocked a pink tulle number from Christian Siriano to the TIME100 Next Gala in 2022. 

 

9. Kelly Rowland

Beautycon Los Angeles 2019 Pink Carpet - Arrivals Source:Getty

The frontrunner for the Donna Summer biopic served disco realness at Beautycon in 2019! We can’t wait to see what she wears to the newly revamped beauty festival. 

10. Kelly Rowland

2019 Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

She rocked another pink mini to the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards. 

 

11. Lupita Nyong’o

The 147th Preakness hosted by 1/ST Source:Getty

Lupita Nyong’o wore a classic pink look to the Pimlico Race Track in 2022. 

 

12. Lupita Nyong’o

Audi Brings World-Renowned Restaurant Noma To Los Angeles Source:Getty

She wore a relaxed mauve jumpsuit to the Los Angeles opening of Noma that same year.

13. Regina King

73rd Annual Tony Awards- Arrivals Source:Getty

Regina King was the picture of elegance in a satin pink gown at the  73rd Annual Tony Awards in 2019.

14. Regina Hall

2021 Daytime Beauty Awards Source:Getty

Regina Hall wore a fun hot pink suit to the Daytime Beauty Awards in 2021. 

 

15. Beyoncé

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show Source:Getty

Beyoncé serenaded a sea of do gooders at the Global Citizen Festival wearing  a pink Ashi Studio gown. 

16. Beyoncé

Beyoncé RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR - Amsterdam Source:Getty

She went more risque with a pink look on her ongoing Renaissance tour. 

17. Alicia Keys

Celebrity Sightings In New York - March 08, 2022 Source:Getty

Most people are too timid to wear pink as outerwear but Alicia Keys made it look easy on the streets of New York. 

18. Lizzo

Glastonbury Festival 2023 - Day 4 Source:Getty

Lizzo put in werk wearing a sheeny pink jumpsuit on stage. 

19. Lizzo

The BRIT Awards 2023 - Show Source:Getty

She wore the same shade but a drastically different silhouette at the 2023 BRIT Awards.

20. Lori Harvey

Lori Harvey Source:PrettyLittleThing

Lori Harvey sizzled in the hot pink one-piece from her collection with PrettyLittleThing. 

21. Meagan Good

Lapalme Magazine's Party For Cover Stars Anthony Anderson And Meagan Good Source:Getty

Good picked a clingy flamingo number for a party celebrating her Lapalme Magazine cover in 2019. 

22. Megan Good

Los Angeles Premiere Of Warner Bros.' "Shazam! Fury Of The Gods" - Arrivals Source:Getty

Good chose a column skirt and crop top with contrasting shades for a 2019 premiere. 

 

23. Grace Byers

Amazon's "Harlem" Series Premiere Source:Getty

Byers wore a one-sleeved satin mini to a premiere at the AMC Magic Johnson in 2021. 

24. Shoniqua Shandai

SCAD TVFEST 2023 – “Harlem” Source:Getty

Shandai had fun with a pink look featuring oversized sequins at a recent SCAD event.

25. Nicki Minaj

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Source:Getty

Nicki Minaj, a long term pink devotee, presented the Artist of the Year award at the 2022 MTV VMAs wearing a glamorous pink gown. 

26. Nicki Minaj

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Show Source:Getty

She performed that same evening wearing a bubblegum pink look. 

27. Nicki Minaj

The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes On Fashion Source:Getty

A master of camp, she arrived at the 2019 Met Gala in her signature color for “Camp: Notes on Fashion.”  

28. Cardi B.

The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings Source:Getty

Cardi B. wore an elaborate pink gown to this year’s Met Gala. It was the first of two looks she wore that evening. 

29. Cardi B.

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - August 30, 2021 Source:Getty

The rapper sported the color casually during her pregnancy proving its versatility. 

Issa Rae nicki minaj
Style & Fashion  |  HelloBeautiful Staff

