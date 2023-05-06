Chloë Bailey Performs In A Custom L.O.C.A. Bodysuit

Chloë Bailey stole the show at a recent performance in Los Angeles earlier this week when she hit the stage in a custom yellow bodysuit from L.O.C.A.
For her jaw dropping look, the songstress showed off her fashionable style when she wore the mesh and sparkly ensemble that featured dramatic sleeves and cut outs throughout. The yellow look showed off the Swarm actress’s toned figure as she posed for the cameras and hit the stage for her effortless slay.
