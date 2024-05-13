Subscribe
Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Concert Was The Perfect Way To Celebrate Mother’s Day Weekend

Mary J. Blige's Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit capped off Mother's Day weekend in NYC.

Published on May 13, 2024

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Mary J. Blige’s Strength of a Woman Festival & Summit kicked off Mother’s Day weekend with three days of events, captivating panels, exciting musical performances, and entertaining nights for women in NYC.

In partnership with Pepsi, the festival offered a dynamic platform for attendees to engage with influential speakers, industry leaders, and fellow attendees who share a common goal of personal and collective growth. This annual event stands as a testament to the resilience and strength of women, aiming to inspire and create transformative opportunities through a diverse array of workshops and panels.

Mary J. Blige – Strength of a Woman

Day 1 featured a night at the iconic Blue Note with Robert Glasper while the morning and afternoon of day 2 served as a safe space for open dialogue, networking, and the sharing of experiences. Attendees participated in workshops focused on wellness, culture, finance, entrepreneurship, style, and beauty.

This portion of the summit featured inspiring keynote speeches, panel discussions, and live performances that ignited the spirit of sisterhood and solidarity. Heavy hitters like Taraji P. Henson, Angie Martinez, Marsai Martin, Jess Hilarious, Claire Sulmers, Misa Hylton, Larenz Tate, Method Man, and more were in attendance to drop all the gems.

mary j blige strength of a woman concert 50 cent

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

My mom and I had the amazing opportunity to attend the concert on the second night of the event and we had a time! Lola Brooke brought the quintessential Brooklyn energy. Jadakiss reminded us of why he’s one of the greatest to ever do it. 50 Cent took us on a magical musical journey. Jill Scott gave us the neo-soul energy we needed and Mary J. Blige gave us bop after bop while showcasing her infamous moves.

The last day started with a Gospel Brunch and then ended with a glorious performance by the Clark Sisters. Altogether, each day was created with intention.

By acknowledging the strength and potential of women, the Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit fosters a sense of community, promotes inclusivity, and empowers attendees to be agents of positive change in their lives and the world around them. Not to mention, to have the best time while doing it!

