Gabrielle Union And Dwyane Wade Pose For Adorable Family Hike Photos On IG

Gabrielle Union and her hubby Dwyane Wade are always giving us couples goals, and we can’t get enough of their love!

The adorable couple was spotted on Instagram this weekend, where they donned comfy looks while they spent time together outdoors.

Taking to the social media platform, the actress shared a photo carousel of herself alongside her hubby where they rocked coordinating black outfits.

Union wore a black, cropped t-shirt and oversized jeans, the perfect look for spending time outdoors. She stepped out with no makeup to let her glowing skin shine through. She wore her hair pulled back in a ponytail and was all smiles as she cozied up next to her hubby and daughter Kaavia.

The former NBA baller matched his actress wife’s aesthetic and donned a black look featuring black shorts and a black t-shirt. He accessorized the look with black sneakers, sunnies and a cap as he held Gabrielle and posed for a few photos with their their daughter Zaya.

The stylish wife and mother shared the couple’s photo set in a photo dump on Instagram, captioning the carousel, “Making this Friday a good one 🖤”

Check out the adorable pics below.

We just can’t get enough of the Wades.

