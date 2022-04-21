Gabrielle Union Shares Her Gym Routine On Instagram

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Beauties, if you’ve ever wondered how Gabrielle Union keeps her abs, legs and arms so toned, she’s finally letting us in on her workout routine and it’s definitely just as intense as we could imagine!

Taking to Instagram, the actress shared a short (but intense) Instagram Reel where she showed off her gym routine alongside her hubby, Dwyane Wade. In the short video, the beauty wore a lime green sports bra and matching legging and sneakers with a black and white baseball cap on her head to protect her locs. While in the gym, she hit the leg press, the treadmill, did a few ab and arm exercises and even lifted a few pounds with the barbells all while keeping up with her former NBA baller hubby. Needless to say, she gave us quite the workout routine and suddenly we’re all ready to hit the gym!

“I be up in the gym, workin on my @fitonapp fitness, he’s my witness!,” she captioned the workout vid. Check it out below.

“Yassss you 2 are amazing 🔥💪🏽,” one of Gab’s followers commented on the inspirational video while another wrote, “Umm can I get a session in?!?!?!?”

Not sure about you, but we’d like to work out with these two!

