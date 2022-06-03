Gabrielle Union Bares All In A Sultry IG Post

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to bare all in a sultry Instagram post that we love!

Taking to the platform, the actress posed in a jacuzzi and bared all while she showed off her curves and killer bod. She wore her locs in box braids and held her hands to her head as she smiles slightly for her photo, as captured by her hubby Dwyane Wade.

“Back to our regularly scheduled programming. 🖤😘📸 by @dwyanewade,” she captioned the sultry photo. Check it out below.

“Oh excuse me,” one of the actress’ millions of followers wrote while another commented with “Mama G! What you doing showing off your BRAIDS like this. 😏” while others simply left heart eye and fire emojis underneath the hawt picture.

What do you think of Gabrielle’s photo?

