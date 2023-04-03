LaTocha Scott’s Husband Accused Of Stealing Xscape’s Profit

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

The latest episode of SWV & Xscape: Queens of R&B ended with a whole lot of shade and drama. After feuding with SWV over who would headline their upcoming joint performance, tension began to boil over between members of Xscape on Sunday’s fiery episode.

Tamika Scott had previously accused her sister and fellow Xscape singer LaTocha Scott of stealing her hard earned royalty checks, $30,000 worth to be exact. But on Sunday, the ladies finally hashed out their differences with the hope of restoring their sisterhood and the health of the group.

Tamika, Tiny and Kandi accuse LaTocha’s husband Rocky Bivens of stealing show earnings

Unfortunately, their little make up didn’t stop the drama from spilling over. Later on in the show, LaTocha found herself in the middle of more eyebrow raising accusations, when Kandi Burruss, Tiny Harris and Tamika alleged that her husband Rocky Bivens was stealing money from past performances.

“There’s a lot of stuff we found out that’s just not right. Your husband, he’s been dealing with a promoter. He’s been getting a kickback,” Tamika said as she confronted her sister during the meeting

Then, Tamika, Burruss and Harris turned up the heat when they claimed they had receipts to prove Rocky’s shady business deals.

“Ain’t nobody been getting no kickbacks from promoters,” LaTocha fired back.

Then, Tamika pulled out a large folder filled with receipts.

“We’re about to have a business meeting,” she said, as she handed out a copy of the evidence to all of the members of the group.

According to BOSSIP, “the documents included copies of texts allegedly between Rocky and the promoter negotiating extra fees to book the group.” LaTocha claimed that she had no clue of her husband’s alleged scheme, but Tamika kept on showing her sister proof of Rocky’s shady messages to the promoter.

The episode ended with LaTocha calling her husband to confirm whether the scandalous accusations were true.

Guess we’ll have to tune in next week to find out the answer. And judging by the trailer, we are in store for more shade stirring drama.

Fans will finally get to see if Xscape and SWV come together for their planned joint show.

Watch the trailer below.

