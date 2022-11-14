Newsletter
2022 Soul Train Awards , Newsletter
HomeStyle & Fashion

Red Carpet Rundown: Our Favorite Looks From The 2022 Soul Train Awards

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE

The 2022 Soul Train Awards are always a good time. They always capture the rising R&B stars in the game, while celebrating our beloved entertainers and serving us good fashion moments to talk about the next day, of course. This year’s ceremony honored the iconic 90s group Xscape, who brought glamour to the carpet in looks that fit their individual personalities.

Hosted by Deon Cole, the evening consisted of performances by all the girls. Coco Jones, Ari Lennox, Tank, Chante Moore, and Muni Long took to the stage. Xscape took home the Lady Of Soul award.

From fun and flirty looks to sexy Hollywood glam, get into the stand-out looks from the 2022 Soul Train Awards.

1. Xscape

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Xscape — Kandi Burruss, Tamika Scott, Tameka Cottle and LaTocha Scott –made sure to stand out on the red carpet as honorees of the night. LaTocha wore a gown by MNM Couture. Tamika “Tiny” Scott wore Matopeda. Tamika Scott wore Yousef Aljasmi. Kandi Burruss wore Labour Joisie.

2. Candiace Dillard-Bassett

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

‘Real Housewives Of Potomac’ star Candiace Dillard-Bassett put her best foot forward in a genie ponytail, Aquazzura knee-high boots, and Karen Sabang dress with thigh high split.

3. Reginae Carter

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Reginae Carter kept it fun and flirty in a purple look by Area.

4. Co Co Jones

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Coco Jones served old Hollywood glam on the carpet in a black two-piece number by Anna Kiki.

5. Queen Naija

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Queen Naija dazzled in a sexy cutout gown and Judith Leiber clutch.

6. Ari Lennox

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Ari Lennox applied that pressure in a gold Laquan Smith gown.

7. LeToya Luckett

2022 Soul Train Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

LeToya Luckett served in this Jovani Fashions dress.

Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of "Sonic The Hedgehog 2"
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Sabrina Elba Slays In A Curve Hugging Brown Dress

More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added
Jenifer Lewis Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Brandy Is A Black Barbie In Latest Instagram Pics

EBONY Power 100 - Inside
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Nia Long Opens Up About Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal: ‘It Was Devastating’

Apple Original Films' "Emancipation" Los Angeles Premiere - Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Shannon Dawson

Willow Smith Serves Goth Glam At The ‘Emancipation’ Premiere

Cardi B x Reebok
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Cardi B’s Farewell Collection With Reebok Is Serving Major Looks

You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close