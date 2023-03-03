Subscribe
5 Standout Style Trends From NYFW

These 2023 style trends are ready to wear straight off the runway at NYFW, encouraging you to be bold and fearless with your fashion.

Christian Cowan - Runway - February 2023 New York Fashion Week

Source: Arturo Holmes / Getty

Fashion week has crossed the pond and brought its runways to Paris, but the style trends from NYFW are here to stay. This year, NYFW designers encouraged guests to make daring style statements and embrace bold displays of self-expression through head-turning garments and eye-popping colors. We saw a lot of emerging style trends coming at us head-on. This year’s designers have leaned into sequins, vibrant colors, and reimagined florals in a way that would make Miranda Priestly smile. I’m here to share a few style lessons we picked up on the runway.

No Pants, Why Not?

The pantless look has swept the runways, with designers Christian Siriano, Prabal Gurung, and Dion Lee introducing us to this look as the new era of dressing. While this trend might not be for everyone, every occasion, or everywhere, there is a feeling of freedom and sexiness in wearing just a suit jacket or a body suit with stockings.

Sequins

Sequins are still trending. Kate Spade’s NYFW presentation was a dreamy display of the loud fabric. My go-to shoppable brands for all things sequins are Celia B and Queen of Sparkles. And if you’re hesitant to wear sequins after New Year’s Eve, consider this your time to shine. Literally.

Florals For Spring…Groundbreaking

NYFW designers took florals to a new level. Rosebud Flowers made a larger-than-life appearance in Sandy Liang, Badgley Mischka, and Caroline Herrera’s shows. It is the boldness you want to add to your spring wardrobe. Show up to the party fully bloomed.

Turquoise

Turquoise made multiple appearances on the runway at NYFW. Christian Cowan, Kevin Hall, and Pat Bo leaned into the melanin-friendly color. Turquoise is a pretty hue of blue that hardly goes unnoticed. Turquoise plays well with others so don’t be afraid to pair it with other bold colors. You can also serve Turquoise with your accessories.

Style Writer Joce Blake Shares Her Fabulous NYFW Diary

Sergio Hudson Reminds Us Who The Original ‘It’ Girls Are With His 2023 Collection At NYFW

