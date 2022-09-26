HomeStyle & Fashion

Rihanna Dominates Post-Baby Fashion In A Dion Lee SS23 Ensemble

She's the definition of a style icon.

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky share embrace at rolling loud after party

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

Rihanna has been spotted out and about flaunting her amazing post-baby body with her baby daddy, ASAP Rocky. This time around, the singer, designer, and beauty guru served a smooth, fashionable flex as she headed to the Rolling Loud Festival in New York City in support of her man.

The style icon continues to create her own lane dressed in an olive Dion Lee SS23 ensemble, partnered with thigh-high boots. Rihanna donned a dark brown lipstick with silver eyeshadow that made her eyes pop.

A$AP Rocky Mercer Prince Collab

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

She kept her hair styled in a low ponytail with a side bang that framed her beautiful face. Although we live for these Rihanna sightings, the star is blessing us with more than just a glimpse of her pounding the pavement in fashionable threads. On Sunday, the Grammy-Award-winning artist made a very subtle announcement that she would headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance. For fans who’ve been begging for an album, this news is the next best thing.

After reports were released saying Rihanna would be the next iconic star to take the stage, the singer posted a photo of her tattooed hands holding a football, confirming the speculation. This might be her first major performance in years, and it comes months after the birth of her first child.

Rihanna has been all business for the last couple of years, but 2023 might be the year she adds new music to her roster. Whatever the icon decides to do, we’re here to support! We could learn a thing or two from this self-made billionaire.

 

Rihanna Dominates Post-Baby Fashion In A Dion Lee SS23 Ensemble

