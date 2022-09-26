Rihanna Dominates Post-Baby Fashion In A Dion Lee SS23 Ensemble

Marsha B. is an influential and dedicated journalist who started her writing career in 2009. She joined the iOne team back in 2018 as a freelancer, and slowly worked her way up to an editor. She can be found creating insightful thought-provoking content as a fashion and beauty editor for HelloBeautiful. When the lifestyle and beauty blogger is not sampling and reviewing the latest products on the market, Marsha can be found using her platform to promote the importance of self-love and a healthy mindset. You can keep up with her on Instagram (@IntrovertNtheCity), Twitter (@MarshBar9) and follow her personal blog.

Hellobeautiful Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna has been spotted out and about flaunting her amazing post-baby body with her baby daddy, ASAP Rocky. This time around, the singer, designer, and beauty guru served a smooth, fashionable flex as she headed to the Rolling Loud Festival in New York City in support of her man.

The style icon continues to create her own lane dressed in an olive Dion Lee SS23 ensemble, partnered with thigh-high boots. Rihanna donned a dark brown lipstick with silver eyeshadow that made her eyes pop.

She kept her hair styled in a low ponytail with a side bang that framed her beautiful face. Although we live for these Rihanna sightings, the star is blessing us with more than just a glimpse of her pounding the pavement in fashionable threads. On Sunday, the Grammy-Award-winning artist made a very subtle announcement that she would headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance. For fans who’ve been begging for an album, this news is the next best thing.

After reports were released saying Rihanna would be the next iconic star to take the stage, the singer posted a photo of her tattooed hands holding a football, confirming the speculation. This might be her first major performance in years, and it comes months after the birth of her first child.

Rihanna has been all business for the last couple of years, but 2023 might be the year she adds new music to her roster. Whatever the icon decides to do, we’re here to support! We could learn a thing or two from this self-made billionaire.

DON’T MISS…

Rihanna Set To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna Reportedly Files Trademark For Fenty Hair, Sends The Internet Spiraling

Vogue Honors Rihanna With A LegendaRIH Marble Statue At The 2022 Met Gala