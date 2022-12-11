Quinta Brunson Gives Us Glam In Christian Siriano

Sharde Gilliam is a dedicated journalist who enjoys covering entertainment, fashion, beauty, and is passionate about all things related to Black women and Black culture. She originally joined HelloBeautiful as an intern and slowly worked her way up to becoming a freelancer and most recently, the team’s nights and weekends editor in 2021. As a Detroit native, she's dedicated to uplifting and putting a spotlight on her hometown every chance she gets. In her free time, she enjoys traveling, spending time with friends and family, and playing with her dog, Benji. Catch her on social media.

Quinta Brunson was recently spotted on the ‘Gram giving us style goals in a black and purple Christian Siriano ensemble that we love!

Taking to the platform, the starlet wore the designer look to perfection and gave us fashion envy in the process. The Abbot Elementary star wore the black and purple dress to the Critics’ Choice Association Event where she was hhonored with The Actress Award in Television at the event.

The beauty looked like a queen in the purple and black gown that featured a long train and thigh high slit. The starlet paired the look with minimal jewelry, donning small hoop earrings. As for her hair, she rocked her black locs in a slicked back style and served face and style goals as she made her way to her appearance and shut it down in her stunning look.

The beauty took to Instagram to show off her ensemble, sharing a photo set from her night out with the caption, “Late post but it was an absolute joy to be honored at @criticschoice Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and receive the Actress Award in Television.

incredible night with incredible people.

Jewelry: @gabrielandco

Dress: @csiriano

Shoes: @stuartweitzman

Hair: @alexander_armand

Mua: @reneeloizmakeup

Stylist: @bryonjavar”

Per usual, Quinta and her stylist are a styling match made in heaven and we’re just loving this look on te actress! We love seeing her out and about living her best life and of course, doing it in style!

Beauties, what do you think about Quinta Brunson’s designer ensemble? Did she nail it?

