Subscribe
HomeStyle & Fashion

Sergio Hudson Reminds Us Who The Original ‘It’ Girls Are With His 2023 Collection At NYFW

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE
Sergio Hudson

Source: INDIGITAL.TV / Courtesy of Brand

In front of a packed audience filled with excited fashion lovers, big-name celebrities, on-air TV talent, and viral TikTokers, Sergio Hudson presented his 2023 ready-to-wear Collection 11 on February 12 at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week (NYFW). The collection continued his ode to the ‘90s with showstopping suits, bright colors, and expert tailoring. The crowd gushed and was awed as each piece went down the runway.

Hudson’s newest collection reminded us of all the ‘It’ girls from our favorite ‘90s sitcoms in a modern way. Think Whitley Gilbert (Jasmine Guy) meets Issa Rae, Hillary Banks meets Lori Harvey, or Lisa Turtle meets Zendaya.

According to a press release, the inspiration for Collection 11 began with a mural Hudson spotted outside of his Los Angeles workroom with the message “Believe.” Working with the artist Jason Naylor, Hudson created a custom print that became the basis of the collection and its dynamic range of novelty fabrics and bold colors.

”This collection is more playful than ever before. I wanted to excite people and show more range while also still doing what I am known for,” said Hudson about the collection.

During the show, neon-colored looks including moto dresses, sophisticated trench coats, ruched mini and midi dresses, and coordinated suiting flourished down the runway. One look of note – a bright neon yellow suit – was worn by supermodel Veronica Webb, who rocked Hudson’s runway for the second time during Hudson’s show at NYFW.

There, dancing to the upbeat music and witnessing the runway was a star-studded audience and front row. Celebrity attendees spotted included Zerina Akers, Kendra Bailey, Tiffany Cross, Keli Goff, Kysre Gondrezick, Sunny Hostin, Shenielle Jones, Patina Miller, Joy Ann Reid, Kimora Lee Simmons, Savannah Smith, Claire Sulmers, and more.

1.

Hudson also debuted new techniques and custom craftsmanship. New techniques were seen in garments such as stretch knit dresses, denim suiting, layered chiffon slip dresses, and a variety of tweed pieces.

2.

A strong shoulder, a black and purple suit was another show-stopping look from the recent Fall/Winter 23 show. Worn by Harvard University student and supermodel in her own right, Aoki Lee Simmons, the look was perfect for the halls of “Hillman College.” 

3.

Perfectly paired seven “It” Girl runway looks was the classic Kendrick “trunk” bag from Brandon Blackwood. Donned in various fabrics sophisticated jean to colored sequin, the accessory put each look over the top. 

RELATED TAGS

Newsletter Sergio Hudson
Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend 2023 - Red Carpet Arrivals
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

Chloe Bailey Kicks Off NBA All-Star Weekend Serving Curves Galore

More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added View All
Dove X LinkedIn
Hair  |  Marsha B.

Dove X LinkedIn Partner To Empower Natural Hair In The Workplace With The #BlackHairIsProfessional Campaign

Marsha B X Ivy Park
Style & Fashion  |  Marsha B.

Tried It: Ivy Park’s Park Trail Collection Takes The Great Outdoors To An Insanely Chic Level

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 14, 2023
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Queen Latifah Breaks The Internet In A Thom Browne Look

Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Megan Thee Stallion Steps Out For Her Birthday In A Louisa Ballou Maxi Dress

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close