Street Style: Black Fashionistas Brought The Heat In These NYFW Streets

If you take a poll of New York Fashion Week attendees about one of their favorite parts of the event, they will probably say, “The street style.” And, I agree. The dress code is always “to slay,” “eat,” and “leave no crumbs.”
For five-plus days, the streets are packed with brilliant colors, original designs, the hottest kicks and boots, and styling details hardly imagined. In a way, it’s almost like every Instagram hashtag saved and Pinterest style idea board comes alive all at one time.
And, while “ooh” and “aah” (as attendees) about who we see slaying the streets during the week – as we did just between Feb 10 and 16 – we don’t always see these fashion killas reflected in published public galleries. This is a problem that needs to be addressed.
It’s not a matter of numbers or availability – each year the number of Black fashion attendees increases. Exponentially. It’s not a matter of style – Black fashion girlies are out and about each season taking up space. It’s not a matter of interest- street style by definition immediately allows us to see how trends may fit our bodies and individual tastes.
Black fashion girlies took over NYFW. Period.
Below you will find a gallery of some of our favorite looks – and celebrity sightings – from this season. Wearing a mix of show-stopping coats, sexy cutouts, daring animal prints, bold colors, and soft-life couture, there is no denying the slay. We love to see it.
1. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFWSource:@dcfashionblogger
The color of the fall and winter 2023 season is gray! @iamcleopatra looks fab in @tiffanybrowndesigns.
2. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFWSource:@dcfashionblogger
@amandafinesse’s monochromatic look defines how animal print is both a show stopper and a neutral.
3. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFWSource:@dcfashionblogger
@stylishcurves’s combination metallic purples, pinks, blues, and gold are a perfect match to her Brandon Blackwood purse.
4. Black Women NYFW Street StyleSource:@dcfashionblogger
@shandilatee’s style is cool, elevated streetwear vibe in a neon fur jacket, patterned pants, and low-top Nikes.
5. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFWSource:@dcfashionblogger
@personalbravery’s statement coat gives the drama that is synonymous with #NYFW
6. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFWSource:@dcfashionblogger
Give us HAUTE PINK Barbiecore – @queenofmakingascene
7. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFWSource:@dcfashionblogger
We’re not sure what we enjoy more – the Brandon Blackwood purse or the novelty glasses – either way @styleheiress came to slay.
8. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFWSource:@dcfashionblogger
9. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFWSource:@dcfashionblogger
@phiadennis baby pink faux fur coat and ballet flats are on trend for the current soft life season.
10. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFWSource:@dcfashionblogger
Amazon Prime’s Harlem @thejerriejohnson pairs a long-line faux fur coat with a mixed pattern tunic and combat boots. And we stan for all of it.
11. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFWSource:@dcfashionblogger
12. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFWSource:@dcfashionblogger
@pierrah slays in all Black designers with silver boots and an orange distressed sweater.
13. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFWSource:@dcfashionblogger
When the dress code called for fashion, @thouartanuli’s lime green accents and silver outfit responded.
14. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFWSource:@dcfashionblogger
Did you catch it? @flowersintheattic_ matches her cobalt blue coat and eye shadow creating a coordinated show-stopping look.
