Subscribe
HomeStyle & Fashion

Street Style: Black Fashionistas Brought The Heat In These NYFW Streets

Hellobeautiful Featured Video
CLOSE

If you take a poll of New York Fashion Week attendees about one of their favorite parts of the event, they will probably say, “The street style.” And, I agree. The dress code is always “to slay,” “eat,” and “leave no crumbs.”

For five-plus days, the streets are packed with brilliant colors, original designs, the hottest kicks and boots, and styling details hardly imagined. In a way, it’s almost like every Instagram hashtag saved and Pinterest style idea board comes alive all at one time.

And, while “ooh” and “aah” (as attendees) about who we see slaying the streets during the week – as we did just between Feb 10 and 16 – we don’t always see these fashion killas reflected in published public galleries. This is a problem that needs to be addressed.

It’s not a matter of numbers or availability – each year the number of Black fashion attendees increases. Exponentially. It’s not a matter of style – Black fashion girlies are out and about each season taking up space. It’s not a matter of interest- street style by definition immediately allows us to see how trends may fit our bodies and individual tastes.

Black fashion girlies took over NYFW. Period.

Below you will find a gallery of some of our favorite looks – and celebrity sightings – from this season. Wearing a mix of show-stopping coats, sexy cutouts, daring animal prints, bold colors, and soft-life couture, there is no denying the slay. We love to see it.

1. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFW

Black Women NYFW Street Style Source:@dcfashionblogger

The color of the fall and winter 2023 season is gray! @iamcleopatra looks fab in @tiffanybrowndesigns. 

2. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFW

Black Women NYFW Street Style Source:@dcfashionblogger

@amandafinesse’s monochromatic look defines how animal print is both a show stopper and a neutral. 

3. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFW

Black Women NYFW Street Style Source:@dcfashionblogger

@stylishcurves’s combination metallic purples, pinks, blues, and gold are a perfect match to her Brandon Blackwood purse. 

4. Black Women NYFW Street Style

Black Women NYFW Street Style Source:@dcfashionblogger

@shandilatee’s style is cool, elevated streetwear vibe in a neon fur jacket, patterned pants, and low-top Nikes. 

5. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFW

Black Women NYFW Street Style Source:@dcfashionblogger

@personalbravery’s statement coat gives the drama that is synonymous with #NYFW 

6. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFW

Black Women NYFW Street Style Source:@dcfashionblogger

Give us HAUTE PINK Barbiecore@queenofmakingascene

7. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFW

Black Women NYFW Street Style Source:@dcfashionblogger

We’re not sure what we enjoy more – the Brandon Blackwood purse or the novelty glasses – either way @styleheiress came to slay. 

8. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFW

Black Women NYFW Street Style Source:@dcfashionblogger

Black Women NYFW Street Style black women nyfw street style

9. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFW

Black Women NYFW Street Style Source:@dcfashionblogger

@phiadennis baby pink faux fur coat and ballet flats are on trend for the current soft life season. 

10. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFW

Black Women NYFW Street Style Source:@dcfashionblogger

Amazon Prime’s Harlem @thejerriejohnson pairs a long-line faux fur coat with a mixed pattern tunic and combat boots. And we stan for all of it. 

11. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFW

Black Women NYFW Street Style Source:@dcfashionblogger

8. @stylishcurves’s combination metallic purples, pinks, blues, and gold are a perfect match to her Brandon Blackwood purse. 

12. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFW

Black Women NYFW Street Style Source:@dcfashionblogger

@pierrah slays in all Black designers with silver boots and an orange distressed sweater.

13. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFW

Black Women NYFW Street Style Source:@dcfashionblogger

When the dress code called for fashion, @thouartanuli’s lime green accents and silver outfit responded. 

14. Street Style: Black Women Slay at NYFW

Black Women NYFW Street Style Source:@dcfashionblogger

Did you catch it? @flowersintheattic_ matches her cobalt blue coat and eye shadow creating a coordinated show-stopping look. 

RELATED TAGS

Newsletter nyfw street style
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Saweetie Sits Pretty In Pink While Courtside At A Lakers Game

More From HelloBeautiful
Just Added View All
PUMA And Laquan Smith Drop Glamorous Athleisure Collection
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

PUMA And Laquan Smith Drop Glamorous Athleisure Collection

Second Annual 'Celebrate The Culture II' Celebrates Diversity In Hollywood Presented By PATRÓN Tequila
Style & Fashion  |  Shar

Jordyn Woods Is Our Style Muse In A Yellow Dress

Kansas City Chiefs v Philadelphia Eagles - Super Bowl LVII - State Farm Stadium
Celebrity News  |  Shannon Dawson

Rihanna Will Perform ‘Lift Me Up’ At The Oscars

2022 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Hair  |  Shamika Sanders

Nicki Minaj Brings Back Her Chopstick Buns For ‘Red Ruby Da Sleeze’ Cover Art

View All
You May Also Like
Video Franchise Thumbnail: Games N' Gab
Games N' Gab  |  Amee Forster Mola

Games N’ Gab Video Hub 2.0 Thumbnail

Video Franchise Thumbnail: What's In Your Bag
What's In Your Bag  |  Amee Forster Mola

What’s In Your Bag? Video Hub Thumbnail

Close